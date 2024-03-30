SmartSoC Solutions Joins TSMC Design Center Alliance to Boost Semiconductor Innovation in India

Established in 2016, SmartSoC Solutions embodies India’s rich legacy of innovation, dedicated to developing cutting-edge semiconductor, embedded, and system designs that drive the nation’s technological progress. With strategically located design centers in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Hubli, SmartSoC leverages local talent and expertise to address the unique challenges and opportunities within India’s semiconductor industry.

By collaborating with the TSMC Design Center Alliance, SmartSoC gains access to a wealth of resources, including TSMC’s process technology information, design methodologies, and support services. This partnership not only enhances SmartSoC’s capabilities but also underscores the company’s commitment to delivering semiconductor solutions that foster innovation and advancement within India’s growing semiconductor sector.

Under the leadership of Bharath Desareddy, CEO of SmartSoC, the company expresses profound enthusiasm for this collaboration, emphasizing its pivotal role in propelling India’s semiconductor industry forward. Desareddy comments, “As an Indian company with a vision to pioneer semiconductor solutions that empower India’s technological aspirations, our membership in TSMCs Design Center Alliance is a significant stride towards realizing this vision. By leveraging collective expertise and resources, we aim to drive innovation and shape the future of India’s semiconductor landscape.”

Membership in the TSMC DCA solidifies SmartSoC’s position as a leading player in India’s semiconductor landscape, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. SmartSoC’s status as one of 27 DCA members highlights its standing within the industry. Becoming a member of TSMCs DCA will help SmartSoC enhance its global presence and contribute to technological advancement within India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

With access to cutting-edge process technologies, including 3nm technologies, SmartSoC is poised to deliver semiconductor designs that offer performance, efficiency, and reliability. As an Indian company with a global outlook, SmartSoC remains steadfast in its commitment to driving semiconductor innovation that not only caters to the Indian market but also contributes to India’s emergence as a leading global semiconductor hub.

