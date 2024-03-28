Hong Kong – Tenders invited for tenancy of government canteen

Tenders invited for tenancy of government canteen *************************************************



The Government Property Agency (GPA) is inviting tenders for a three-year tenancy of the government canteen on a portion of the first floor of Sai Wan Ho West Pier, Marine Police Harbour Division Headquarters, 42 Tai Hong Street, Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong.

The premises should only be used for the supply of meals, light refreshments, beverages (excluding alcoholic beverages and plastic bottled water) and other food commodities to government employees working in the Marine Police Harbour Division Headquarters and other such persons that may be authorised by the Commissioner of Police.

The tender notice was uploaded today (March 28) to the GPA Property Portal: www.gpaproperty.gov.hk/en/index.html. Tender documents are available for collection at the Government Property Agency, 9/F, South Tower, West Kowloon Government Offices, 11 Hoi Ting Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, during the period from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, except public holidays. The documents can also be downloaded from the GPA Property Portal.

Interested tenderers who wish to attend a site inspection of the premises should make a prior appointment with the GPA by calling 3842 6775 on or before April 8.

Tenderers must submit their tenders by placing them in the Government Logistics Department Tender Box situated on the Ground Floor, North Point Government Offices, 333 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong, before noon on April 18. Late tenders will not be accepted.