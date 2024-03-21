California Music Hall Of Fame Spring 2024 Induction Ceremony Honors David Cassidy

The California Music Hall Of Fame will be inducting San Bernardinos Pointe, the first Teen Music Workshop Program to be inducted into a music hall of fame.

The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at TVHS Golden Bears Theater located at 31555 Rancho Vista Road Temecula. The induction Ceremony starts at 4:00 PM. The induction ceremony will reflect an awards show format, including inductees accepting their introduction and performances by most of the inductees.Seating for the induction ceremony will be theater style with the inductees seated in a special section.

This years class of inductees features a diverse group of music legends and collaborators. Join us as we celebrate, honor, and induct David Cassidy, The Cowsills, Tiffany, Soul Pointe, Bob Eubanks, Walter Egan, Tyrone DuBose, Casey Kasem, The Malibooz, Vern Shank And The Cherry Drops Band, Michael Peterson, Totally 70s Show Featuring The K-Tell Allstars, Tony Valentino, Gary Green, LeMoyne Alexander, Wild Bil McCombe, Rodica Isabella Shaldan, Willie Chambers, and The Canyon Montclair.

Special awards to be given out are The California Music Hall Of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award to Ron Dante and The California Music Hall Of Fame Humanitarian Award to Ron Whitaker.

Tickets can be purchased at:

https://californiamusichalloffame.ticketspice.com/california-music-hall-of-fame-spring-2024-induction-ceremony

