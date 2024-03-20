Oxford Advisory Group adds new Florida locations as it sees expanded demand for its retirement education courses

Oxford is excited to announce the expansion of its footprint in Florida with the opening of new locations in Tampa and Sarasota. Additionally, a Naples location is set to open in the near future, further solidifying the firm’s commitment to serving the retirement planning needs of local communities.

Oxford Advisory Group has been offering free retirement education courses across Florida with an aim to empower individuals and families with the education, knowledge, and tools necessary to achieve financial security in retirement. The addition of these new locations reflects the firm’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for accessible and informative tax-focused retirement planning resources.

“We are thrilled to bring our knowledge and educational resources closer to the residents of Tampa, Sarasota, and soon, Naples,” said Oxford’s Co-Founder Christopher J. Dixon. “At Oxford, we believe that everyone deserves an informed retirement, and our expansion into these vibrant communities allows us to provide invaluable guidance and support to even more individuals and families.”

Oxford’s free retirement education courses cover a range of topics, including investment strategies, Social Security optimization, Taxes in Retirement, and Estate Planning. Designed to be informative, educational, and tailored to the specific needs of each community, these courses have garnered significant interest from Florida residents.

“We’ve seen a tremendous response to our retirement education courses across Florida,” noted Samuel J. Dixon, Oxford’s other Co-Founder. “There’s a genuine hunger for knowledge when it comes to planning for retirement, and we’re proud to play a role in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their financial futures.”

The expansion into Tampa, Sarasota, and Naples underscores Oxford’s commitment to providing accessible and impactful retirement planning services to communities throughout Florida, whether individuals are approaching retirement or are already in retirement.

For more information about Oxford Advisory Group and its upcoming retirement education courses in Orlando, Mt. Dora, Clermont, Dunedin, Tampa, Sarasota, and Naples, please visit https://oxfordadvisorygroup.com/attend-an-event/

About Oxford Advisory Group:

Oxford is a provider of comprehensive tax-focused retirement planning services, dedicated to empowering individuals and families with the knowledge and resources necessary to better achieve financial security in retirement. With a team of advisors and a commitment to personalized guidance, Oxford aims to help clients navigate the complexities of retirement planning while focusing on plans that aim to reduce taxation, maximize social security, and avoid potential mistakes.

This is prepared for informational purposes only. It does not address specific investment objectives, or the financial situation, and the particular needs of any person who may receive this report. The information herein was obtained from various sources. Oxford Advisory Group does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of information provided by third parties. The information in this report is given as of the date indicated and is believed to be reliable. Oxford Advisory Group assumes no obligation to update this information or to advise on further developments relating to it.

