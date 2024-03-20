International Center Sports Mental Coaching Launches -Road to the Olympics for Ukrainian Athletes

“We are thrilled to be awarded this grant from the EU and to begin working with talented Ukrainian athletes,” said Pedro Gormaz, CEO and Founder of ICSMC. “This project embodies our core mission of using mental coaching to unlock the full potential of athletes, and we are confident that Neutotrackerx will be a valuable tool in their Olympic preparations.”

Building Champions Through Cutting-Edge Technology:

Neutotrackerx is a unique cognitive training system that utilizes dual-task exercises to simulate the pressure athletes face during competition. By training under realistic conditions, athletes can enhance their focus, concentration, and decision-making skills, leading to improved performance and a competitive edge.

“Neutotrackerx is more than just a training tool,” explained Gormaz. “It’s a scientific approach to building mental resilience and performing at peak levels under pressure. We believe this technology will be instrumental in helping Ukrainian athletes achieve their Olympic dreams.”

A Collaborative Effort for Olympic Success:

The “Road to the Olympics for Ukrainian Athletes” project is a collaborative effort involving multiple partners, including:

Kinetic Analysis, a sports technology company based in Breda, Netherlands, will host the project’s kick-off meeting in February 2024.

EPSI, a facilitator and broker for Sports Innovation projects for EU funding, will provide financial and administrative support.

Olympiakos FC, a renowned Greek sports club, will share their expertise in athlete training and development.

University of Shannon, a leading Irish university, will conduct academic monitoring and contribute to the development of an academic paper deliverable.

Ukraine Olympic National Committee, the governing body for Olympic sports in Ukraine, will oversee the implementation of Neutotrackerx with pre-Olympic athletes.

Empowering Dreams, One Athlete at a Time:

“The ‘Road to the Olympics for Ukrainian Athletes’ project is about more than just winning medals,” emphasized Gormaz. “It’s about providing hope and opportunity to athletes who have faced immense challenges. We believe that by supporting these athletes on their Olympic journey, we can send a message of resilience and solidarity to the world.”

About International Center Sports Mental Coaching:

Founded in 2019, ICSMC is a Madrid-based organization specializing in mental coaching for Taekwondo athletes of all ages and skill levels. Utilizing evidence-based practices and innovative technology like Neutotrackerx, ICSMC empowers athletes to reach their full potential and achieve their competitive goals.

For more information about the “Road to the Olympics for Ukrainian Athletes” project or International Center Sports Mental Coaching, please contact:

INTERNATIONAL CENTER SPORTS MENTAL COACHING

MADRID SPAIN

TELEPHONE AND WHATSAPP NUMBER

+34 645 76 56 79

###