New Holland launches Project Saksham to provide skill development for youth

New Holland, a brand of CNH has launched project “Saksham”, focuses on training and empowering underprivileged youth in rural area. This is aligned with the National Skill Development Mission and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In association with SEEDS – Social Empowerment & Economic Development Society, the project aims to create a pool of skilled and certified automotive sales professionals for AG and automotive industry. Individuals with a minimum education level of 12th grade, aged 18 and above can apply for the programme in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra regions.

Speaking about the project, Sandeep Gupta, Sales Director of Agriculture Segment, CNH India, said, “Our Project Saksham is committed to providing rural youth with pertinent skills for the modern world. Through this initiative we intend to equip them with necessary skills that will enable them to possible placement opportunities which will create a positive impact on the economy. CNH is deeply committed to empowering unemployed youth through initiatives like LEAD and Hunar, that offers skill development and entrepreneurship training, transforming 15,000 families in India.”

The training encompasses various aspects of Automotive Sales Assistant roles, including handling sales leads to closing sales pitches, effective communication, teamwork, resolving customer queries, and after-sales activities through practical experience under our dealerships. The programme was initiated through a Boot Camp for theory, product and soft skill training in Samalkha in Haryana between 6 to 8 February, 2024. It will be followed by practical training with dealership spread over 3 months.

New Holland offers innovative agricultural solutions such as a wide range of tractors, combine harvesters, and a range of agricultural implements, that drive efficiency and productivity across numerous applications such as tillage, plantation, harvesting, post-harvesting, commercial applications and haulage.