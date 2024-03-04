National Poker Series India 2024 gets off to a flying start; records more than 11,000 entries on Day 1

National Poker Series India, country’s coveted and most anticipated Poker series, inaugurated its fourth edition on Sunday, 3rd March 2024. With 11,800+ entries on the first day, National Poker Series India embarks on a 21-day journey to witness the country’s growing Poker community competing with each other, showcasing enthralling gameplay with skills and winning a prize never offered before by a Poker series of INR 50 Cr+. With over 450+ medals to be won at this year’s event, players are all set to set course on an elevated experience ever offered by a Poker series in India. The series will comprise 150 tournaments starting from 3rd March and concluding on 24th March 2024.

National Poker Series India 2024 has already received 11,800+ entries across the country on day 1 of the series. Furthermore, it shattered records with an astounding 2,500+ entries in the Kick-off tournament alone, marking a phenomenal 25% increase from the previous editions. Ritwik Khanna from Delhi NCR was crowned the winner of the kick-off event by clinching the first gold medal of this edition.

National Poker Series India also hosted a one-of-its-kind Poker reality series, NPS CAMP, to prepare players for the series. The 4-day camp, attended by leaderboard winners and five lucky winners of a social media contest, was conducted in a bespoke property in Goa. Led by Poker aficionado and Pro, Abhishek Goindi, in association with Poker Boot Camp India, NPS CAMP focused on reiterating how mental and physical well-being and learning about the gameplay. The 24 players were divided into teams of five players and each team was assigned a Poker mentor who closely studied each player’s gameplay and suggested techniques tailored to their playing style. NPS camp was planned meticulously and comprised rigorous Poker training in tandem with an array of activities like ice baths, explainers on different breathing techniques, yoga, and tug of war amongst other activities.

The camp has also been translated into a four-part series filmed in a reality sequence format. The series showcases the behind-the-scenes efforts it takes to become a Poker stalwart with the undertones of humour and strategy while showcasing the raw emotions of every participant who set forth on the journey. The four-part reality docu-series can be viewed on PokerBaazi’s YouTube channel and Poker TV, a feature on PokerBaazi that enables users to consume Poker-related content.

Talking about the opportunities National Poker Series India extends, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Baazi Games shared, “Over the past few years, we have witnessed the growing popularity and acceptance of Poker as a mind sport. With the intricate interplay and showcase of strategic thinking, psychological prowess, and sharp acumen, Poker has emerged as a celebrated sport among the Indian community. I am confident that this year we will see an even higher participation from players across different regions.”

“With initiatives like NPS camp, National Poker Series India 2024 transcends beyond the usual Poker tournaments and segues into being a platform that empowers Indian Poker players with unique experiences. The idea to translate camp into a special content series can also be attributed to the fact that the Indian Poker community is actively looking out for a space where they can share and relate with people who have undergone similar experiences and struggles.” added Navkiran Singh.

To register and participate in the National Poker Series India 2024, players can head to the PokerBaazi application and register for the individual events under the ‘Tournaments’ section. In addition, the podium winners of the National Poker Series India 2024 leaderboard with max medal tally will be awarded with an all-expense paid trip to Poker Mecca, Las Vegas.