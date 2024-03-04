Accor Showcase 2024 Successfully Concludes in Delhi and Mumbai

The curtains have closed on Accor Showcase 2024, a ground-breaking business-to-business (B2B) event that unfolded with tremendous success in Delhi at Pullman, Aerocity on 21st February, 2024 and in Mumbai at Novotel Mumbai International Airport on 23rd February, 2024. This dynamic showcase not only met but exceeded expectations, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of hospitality collaboration and innovation.

Accor Showcase 2024 created an immersive experience, fostering dynamic discussions on meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) that resulted in positive conversions. Over 50 Accor properties worldwide were represented, drawing active participation from corporates, travel partners, wedding planners, travel agents, and airline partners.

The culmination of Accor Showcase 2024 saw participation from a diverse array of countries, including United Arab Emirates, United States of America, India, Turkey, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and many more underscoring its international significance and impact. Attendees from these nations enriched the discussions with their unique perspectives, contributing to the event’s success as a global platform for collaboration and innovation in the hospitality sector.

Furthermore, the spotlight was on the ALL-Accor Live Limitless loyalty program which captivated attendees, reaffirming Accor’s commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and setting new standards for loyalty in the industry. Attendees were privy to the latest updates on the ALL-Accor Live Limitless loyalty program and its offerings, signalling Accor’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. It also focused on the luxury, premium, mid-scale and economy segments with captivating conversations.

Pratima Badhwar, Head of Commercial Accor India & South Asia said, “Accor Showcase 2024 has been a testament to our commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of hospitality. The positive responses received in both cities affirm that we are not just setting trends; we are defining the future of hospitality.”

Accor Showcase remains the highly respected and anticipated hotel exhibition in the travel and tourism industry. The event concluded with an engaging evening featuring the finest food and beverage offerings, leaving participants inspired and eager to embrace the evolving landscape of hospitality.