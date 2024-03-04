Zebronics introduces two gaming headphones with Dolby Atoms

Zebronics, a renowned name in the gaming industry, continues its commitment to delivering cutting-edge audio experiences with the ZEB-Blitz C and ZEB-Havoc gaming headphones. Focused on innovation, Zebronics headphones come with Dolby Atmos® to enhance the gaming experience, taking audio to the next level with added clarity and detail.

In unanimity, these headphones feature an immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos, and 50mm Neodymium drivers, ensuring powerful bass and high-fidelity sound. Multi Color lights add a vibrant touch to gaming setups, creating an engaging visual ambiance that complements the intense audio experience. The lightweight design of both models, coupled with comfortable features like soft-cushioned ear cups and padded headbands, ensures fatigue-free gaming sessions.

Distinctively, the ZEB-Blitz C takes gaming audio to new heights with its high-fidelity audio through the Type-C port, offering seamless integration and ease of use. Meanwhile, the ZEB-Havoc showcases a sleek design with a suspension headband, providing a perfect blend of comfort and style for gamers seeking a unique gaming aesthetic. These headphones stand as a testament to Zebronics’ commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design in the realm of gaming audio.

Acknowledging the flourishing momentum in India’s PC gaming industry, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director & Co-founder of Zebronics commented “We are delighted to have served the gaming community with our diverse range of Zebronics Premium Gaming products, spanning across various categories such as Gaming Headphones, Mechanical Keyboards, Mice, and more, including the recently launched ZEB-Blitz C and ZEB-Havoc gaming headphones. Informed by extensive market research, these headphones promise to elevate your gaming experience as they come with Dolby Atmos. Their blend of technological prowess and stylish design makes them more than just gaming gear – they’re a fashion statement, whether you’re gaming, watching movies, or enjoying music. As we remain ‘Always Ahead,’ anticipate more additions to our premium gaming range, ensuring you stay at the forefront of tech and style.”

Karan Grover, Sr. Director Commercial Partnerships – IMEA (India, Middle East & Africa), Dolby Laboratories said, “By joining forces with Zebronics, we are bringing incredible sound experiences to gaming for Indian consumers. With more layers and sharper details, the Dolby Atmos experience on the ZEB-Blitz C and ZEB-Havoc gaming headphones invites you into a richer audio experience that connects you more deeply with your games.”