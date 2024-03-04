Dr. Shuchin Bajaj from Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals honored at the India UK Achievers Awards 2024

In yet another achievement, Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, is a finalist in the Business category at the India UK Achievers Honours 2024. This initiative by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU) in partnership with the British Council (in India) and the UK Government Department for Business and Trade aims to celebrate the India-UK educational ties by recognizing the work of Indian students and alumni who have pursued a British program of study and have since shown excellence in their field and made immense contributions to society.

Commenting on the importance of the India UK Achievers Honours, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “First I would like to thank you for all that you are doing to champion the special UK-India partnership. I am pleased to see that for the second year, you are showcasing exceptional Indian talent that has been developed in the UK. I am extremely proud of the UK-India partnership and the 2023 Achievers Honours highlights the strong outcomes that can arise through partnership.”

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Shuchin Bajaj said, “It’s a great honor and experience to share the stage with some of the brightest minds and achievers in different categories. I would like to extend my gratitude to NISAU, the British Council, and the UK Parliament for recognizing my achievements in the field of healthcare. This will inspire me to further contribute to achieving accessible and equitable healthcare in India and make a positive impact on the society at large.”

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council said, “As a jury member, it has been a pleasure to learn about the meaningful contributions of the applicants of India UK Achievers Honours. The success stories of the UK alumni from India are brilliant testimonies to the excellence of UK education and the career opportunities it enables for international students. We are excited to celebrate the success of these alumni, and the ever-growing partnership in education between both our countries.”