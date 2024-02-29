Homster Launches AI-Powered “Real-Time Personalized Virtual Tour”, Revolutionizing Property Marketing

Homster introduces a game-changing AI-powered “Real-Time Personalized Virtual Tour” at the International Builders’ Show, revolutionizing property marketing.

Homster, a trailblazer in AI-powered and cloud-based interior design and visualization services, introduces its innovative product, the “Real-Time Personalized Virtual Tour”, at the International Builders’ Show. This new service marks a significant shift in property marketing, offering real estate developers, brokerages, property managers, and agents a state-of-the-art tool to showcase properties through immersive, customizable 3D virtual tours created directly from floor plans.

Homster’s Real-Time Personalized Virtual Tour transforms the traditional property viewing experience by enabling a dynamic, engaging, and personalized interior design journey. Buyers can now visualize their future homes in unprecedented detail, customizing spaces not just to their liking but tailored specifically to meet their unique needs in real time.

Imagine a family, the Andersons, who are on the lookout for their perfect home. With a lively toddler eager for space to play and Mrs. Anderson using a wheelchair, finding a home that meets everyone’s needs has been challenging. Through Homster’s Real-Time Personalized Virtual Tour, they could instantly see potential homes customized for accessibility, ensuring wide hallways for the wheelchair and a safe, spacious play area for their child. This wasn’t just about viewing a property; it was about seeing their future, tailored to their specific needs, unfold before their eyes.

Key benefits of this pioneering service include:

Fully Automated and Efficient: Quickly and effortlessly transforms floor plans into detailed 3D virtual tours in minutes, requiring no manual design effort from either home sellers or home buyers.

Bundled Interior Design With Every Sale: Homster enables a bespoke interior design experience, allowing buyers to instantly customize their future homes to match personal tastes and preferences, facilitating more informed and confident purchasing decisions.

Cost-Effective and Swift: Reduces time and costs by using AI instead of manual labor, offering quick, affordable and personalized home presentations.

Beyond 2D Limitations: Distinguishes itself with cutting-edge 3D visualizations, utilizing game engine technology to surpass the basic offerings of services relying on 2D photo enhancements and mood boards.

Real Exterior Views: Automatically generated with geographical data, Homster crafts true-to-life exterior views in virtual tours, offering realistic glimpses from future homes.

Optimized Cloud-Based Performance: Homster’s cloud service delivers smooth, high-quality 3D visualizations on any device, thanks to advanced pixel streaming, without taxing user hardware.

By moving beyond generic virtual tours to offer personalized, interactive interior design experiences, Homster is setting a new standard in the real estate market.