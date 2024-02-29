Merrick Dryer Vent Cleaning Service Receives Best Home Service Provider Award from National Real Estate Network

The company is both blessed and humbled to receive the prestigious award for making a positive difference in the home service industry.

Merrick Dryer Vent Cleaning Service, a premier provider of professional dryer vent cleaning, repair, and installation services, is thrilled to announce its receipt of the esteemed Best Home Service Provider Award from the National Real Estate Network. This prestigious accolade celebrates the company’s exceptional dedication to excellence within the home service industry.

Presented by the National Real Estate Network, this award recognizes organizations that exemplify a steadfast commitment to industry advancement and community enrichment. Merrick Dryer Vent Cleaning Service has been selected as a recipient of this distinguished honor in recognition of its outstanding service quality and active engagement in community initiatives.

“We are both blessed and humbled to receive the Best Home Service Provider Award from the National Real Estate Network,” remarked a spokesperson for the company. “As a proud member of the Merrick community, we recognize the significance of giving back and actively contributing to our local area.”

Renowned for its expertise in dryer vent cleaning and maintenance, Merrick Dryer Vent Cleaning Service ensures optimal safety and efficiency for residential and commercial clients in Merrick and surrounding regions. Their specialized services encompass the thorough removal of lint, debris, and potential hazards from dryer vents, safeguarding property and occupants alike.

In addition to their exemplary service offerings, Merrick Dryer Vent Cleaning Service has consistently demonstrated a commitment to community welfare. Through support for local charities, participation in volunteer initiatives, and educational campaigns promoting fire prevention and energy efficiency, the company actively contributes to the well-being of its community.

“We firmly believe in the transformative power of community involvement and the responsibility we bear as a business to enact positive change,” the spokesperson added. “This award serves as validation of our ongoing efforts and fuels our determination to deliver exceptional service while continuing to support our community.”

Merrick Dryer Vent Cleaning Service’s unwavering dedication to superior service quality, combined with its commitment to community betterment, has solidified its reputation as a trusted and esteemed member of the local business landscape.

For further details about Merrick Dryer Vent Cleaning Service and its professional dryer vent cleaning services, please contact them at (516) 916-6686 or visit their website at https://dryerventcleaningmerrick.weebly.com/. Merrick Dryer Vent Cleaning Service proudly serves homes and businesses with clothes dryers in surrounding cities and communities. [Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/uyFNyUDA1whgvRK66]

About National Real Estate Network

National Real Estate Investors Network is proud to host real estate investing events for beginners as well as seasoned investors in various areas of the industry, including Wholesaling Real Estate, Find, Fix, & Flip, Landlording and Commercial Real Estate. They offer mentoring through several platforms including Facebook Live, YouTube Videos, Webinars and more. In addition, this is a great group for getting referrals to various reputable companies who support the industry, including real estate agents, title companies, insurance providers, attorneys, rehab contractors and home service providers. Visit to learn more about this Real Estate Network of Professionals at https://www.meetup.com/27monthlymeetup-com/