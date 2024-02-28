Vi Business Tees Off 13th Edition of its Flagship Corporate Golf Tournament Vi TeeWalk 2024

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of the leading telecom operator Vi, is back with the 13th edition of its multi city corporate golf tournament – Vi TeeWalk 2024. Themed around partnerships leading to #RoadToVictory, Vi TeeWalk 2024 held its first city chapter for this year at the Prestige Golf Shire, Bengaluru with more than 70 senior corporate leaders from the city participating in the tournament.

Vi TeeWalk 2024– Bengaluru chapter was played in Texas Scramble format with each team consisting of four players.

Winner: Team comprising of Arindam Chatterjee, Srinivas K, Harishwar Reddy and Rajesh Rao bagged the first position.

1 st Runner Up: Team of Rajeev Ahluwalia, Jatinder Salwan, Nilanjan Roy and Atul Ujagar

2nd Runner Up: Team of Ravindra Takkar, Varun Berry, Pradeep Kar and Kazo Nishimurafinished as the second runner up.

The annual golfing event Vi TeeWalk 2024 that marries the enduring sport of golf with seamless networking opportunities both on and off the course, is set to bring together another 150+ top CXOs from multiple industries for the upcoming Mumbai & Delhi editions.

Introducing a new feature in this year’s edition, the participants of Vi TeeWalk 2024 in each city will get a chance to play and engage with a professional golfer in one of the whole game.

As part of the programme, participants of the Bengaluru edition got an opportunity to play with the professional golfer Riddhima Dilawari, a 13 time winner on the Women’s Professional Golf Tour of India. The Sunshine Ladies Tour member will also be in Mumbai while the Delhi leg participants will get an opportunity to play with Neha Tripathi, a 19 time winner on the Women’s Professional Golf Tour of India and finished second on the Order of Merit for 2023 season

City Venue Date Mumbai The Bombay Presidency Golf Club 2nd March 2024 Delhi/NCR ITC Manesar 9th March 2024

Commenting on the 13th edition of Vi TeeWalk 2024, Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said “Over the years, Vi TeeWalk has earned a reputation as one of the most anticipated events in the corporate calendar, providing a dynamic forum for industry leaders to connect and engage. Vi TeeWalk 2024 is more than just a golf tournament; it is a testament to our commitment to building enduring relationships with our enterprise customers. Keeping it in line with the theme for the year #RoadToVictory, Vi TeeWalk 2024 aims to create a platform that brings different stakeholders at one platform for meaningful interactions, networking, and collaboration. We look forward to an exciting tournament that exemplifies the spirit of Vi Business.”

Vi TeeWalk 2024 is more than just a golf tournament; it is an initiative aimed at strategically engaging with the CXOs. Golf is a popular sport, particularly followed by CXOs. According to reports, at least 90 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs play golf, with 80 percent of them stating that it helps establish new business relationships. Vi TeeWalk 2024 promises an unparalleled experience for participants, combining competitive golf with business advancement opportunities. The tournament underscores Vi Business’s dedication to meaningfully engaging with its enterprise customers in a relaxed and sporting environment, creating innumerable opportunities for strategic collaborations.

Learn more about Vi TeeWalk here: https://www.myvi.in/business/teewalk

About Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India’s leading telecom service provider. The company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G, 3G and 4G platforms. Company holds large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave 5G spectrum in 16 circles. To support the growing demand for data and voice, the company is committed to deliver delightful customer experiences and contribute towards creating a truly ‘Digital India’ by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The company’s equity share are listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in India. The company offers products and services to its customers in India under the TM Brand name “Vi”.