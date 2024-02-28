BOBCARD Deals: Grab Hot Discounts on Amazon across Fashion, Electronics, Home and more!

BOBCARD LIMITED, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, is delighted to unveil exclusive offers once again under the banner of #ReimagineShopping, spanning across top product categories available on Amazon, India’s foremost online shopping destination. Embracing the spirit of redefining shopping experiences, the company will provide enticing rewards and discounts, commencing from February 28th to March 3rd, 2024.

During this offer period, customers can enjoy an attractive 10% Instant Discount sitewide on Amazon, applicable on both full payments and EMI transactions, with a minimum order value of ₹7,500. Furthermore, customers can enjoy enticing offers such as a maximum discount of ₹750 on the latest mobiles for full payment and ₹1000 on EMI. Similarly, for all other categories, they can avail themselves of a maximum discount of ₹1,000 on full payment and ₹1,500 on EMI.

What’s more? Extra Flat ₹750 OFF, on purchases above ₹30,000 on 6 Months+ EMI tenure. (*Terms and Conditions apply). These offers are applicable across categories including Fashion, Home, Kitchen, Electronics, Books, Entertainment among others, except Grocery.

With all the amazing offers lined up under #ReimagineShopping by the BOBCARD, consumers can experience a reimagined shopping journey on Amazon, where seamless transactions and exclusive deals await. BOBCARD Limited is dedicated to elevating customer experiences, fostering convenience, and affordability.

Apply for your BOBCARD at www.bobfinancial.com to avail the discounts if not using yet.

Bank of Baroda’s credit arm recently underwent a rebranding, transitioning from BOB Financial to BOBCARD LIMITED. These exclusive offers, introduced under the campaign “Remember to Reimagine,” signifies the brand’s revitalization post-transformation. Through this rebranding endeavour, BOBCARD has reaffirmed its commitment to reshaping the nation’s credit landscape by delivering exceptional credit solutions and prioritizing customer-centric offerings.