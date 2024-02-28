KRAFTON India Announces the Launch of Garuda Saga

KRAFTON India and Alchemist Games, today launched Garuda Saga, an Indian themed, roguelike mobile game. Tailored exclusively for the Indian audience, Garuda Saga stands out with its immersive gameplay and is now available for download and play on Android and iOS.

Garuda Saga offers players a personalized RPG experience, tailored to their unique playstyle. Drawing inspiration from rich Indian themes, players assume the role of Garuda. Armed with a trusty bow and unmatched speed, Garuda progresses through levels, conquering monsters, and acquiring new skills with each victory.

“Garuda Saga is a uniquely engaging game and tailoring it for the Indian audience has been an exhilarating adventure. With close collaboration between Alchemist Games and KRAFTON India team, we’ve intricately woven the vibrant essence of India into every aspect of the game, from its storyline to its characters, truly bringing Garuda Saga to life. We look forward to delivering more unforgettable gaming experiences that captivate and inspire players throughout India.” said Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON Incubator Program & Garuda Saga Lead

“Collaborating with KRAFTON for Garuda Saga has been a journey of discovery and innovation. Garuda Saga’s charm lies in blend of Indian themes layered with fun gameplay mechanics. We look forward to the community experiencing the magic of Garuda Saga and to creating more groundbreaking games that resonate with Indian players.” said Kipum Jun, CEO, Alchemist Games

Pre-registration for Garuda Saga opened on February 5th. Players can now download the game from Google Play and Apple App Store.

For more details, follow the official India website, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages of Garuda Saga.