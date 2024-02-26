NTPC Coal Mining hits its maiden 100 MMT production

NTPC Ltd., India’s leading integrated power utility through its coal mining subsidiary NTPC Mining Ltd (NML) has added another feather in its cap by surpassing a remarkable milestone of producing 100 MMT of coal on 25th Feb 2024.

NTPC Mining Ltd has produced 100.04 MMT of coal since coal production started in its first coal mine Pakri Barwadih on 1st Jan 2017. It is noteworthy that first 50 MMT in coal production was achieved in 1995 days on 19th Jun 2022 but the next 50 MMT coal production is achieved in 617 days only.

This outstanding performance reflects NTPC Mining’s relentless commitment towards enhancing the coal production from its captive mines contributing to NTPC’s fuel security and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation’s energy needs.

At present, NTPC Mining Ltd has five operational captive coal mines i.e., Pakri Barwadih, Chatti Bariatu and Kerandari Coal Mines in Jharkhand, Dulanga Coal Mine in Odisha and Talaipalli Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training and implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems.

NML is targeting the Coal production of 100MMT per annum by year 2030.