FoodyTV Partners With Neatly Spiked

The Partnership will launch in the coming weeks with food and beverage segments, broadcast programing that will feature NEATLY SPIKED beverages!

In a recent statement, this new partnership is a great opportunity for all parties. The rapid growth of FOODY TV and Neatly Spiked opens growth opportunities for both entities and allows us to feature Neatly Spiked products on the FOODY TV Network as well offer for sale on the Traderjaxxs platform. We will feature new Food and Beverage segments in the coming weeks as are working on the development of new streaming/broadcast programming.

About FoodyTV, is an Over-The-Top (OTT) channel, offers a diverse array of cooking-focused, offering over 200 episodes of content accessible on multiple platforms, including Apple TV (AAPL NASDAQ), Roku (ROKU, NASDAQ), Android TV Google Play, (GOOGL, NASDAQ), Amazon Fire Stick (AMZN, NASDAQ). The channel is renowned for its versatile content production, accommodating everything from smartphone-shot segments to elaborate multi-camera setups.

Neatly Spiked, New Jerseys premium, female-founded, green-tea infused, vodka seltzer, founded by Lauren Kotler, has quickly gained a strong following for its great taste derived from natural flavors, competitive ABV of 5%, low 100 calorie-count, and the compelling story behind the brand. It is kosher-certified, gluten-free, and has only 2 grams of sugar.

Vyable Entertainment, a subsidiary within the dynamic entertainment landscape, is committed to fostering creativity and innovation. The Vyable Entertainment Network serves as a conduit for visionaries to create and host their own content, with a mission to inspire, entertain, and engage audiences globally. As a hub of talent, technology, and imagination,

Vyable Entertainment Network is dedicated to delivering immersive and memorable experiences.

Safe Harbor: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, subject to a number of risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are as of the date made and do not guarantee future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:

Email: info ( @ ) sixtysixoilfieldservices dot com

Phone: (407) 476-5765

For media inquiries, please contact:

FoodyTV1 ( @ ) gmail dot com

###