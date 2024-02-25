London Family Owned Business SurfaceCo Top Choice for Natural Stone Surfaces

London business sets a benchmark in delivering exceptional natural stone worktops.

London, United Kingdom | February 22, 2024 –[Press Release Wire]– SurfaceCo, a family-run company based in London, recently confirmed its status as the top choice for natural stone surfaces in the region. Its highly regarded specialities include both marble worktops and granite worktops, whose qualities are often referred to as “unmatched.” With decades of experience in natural stone, SurfaceCo continues working hard to exceed even the highest customer expectations.

According to the company, it has worked hard to become a one-stop shop for all worktop needs. The family-run business has cultivated direct contracts with the best manufacturers of natural and man-made stone worldwide, allowing them to offer significant cost savings to clients. From templating to the supply and installation of worktops, SurfaceCo manages all stone-related works with expertise, allowing customers to have complete confidence in its work.

SurfaceCo’s granite worktops and marble worktops are both in high demand. Here’s a look at the qualities of both natural stone options:

Granite worktops are known for both aesthetic appeal and durability, creating a synergy that explains their long-lasting popularity among homeowners. SurfaceCo emphasizes the enduring natural beauty of granite, a material formed millions of years ago, in grounding out a home and adding a classic feel. The company offers a diverse range of finishes for granite worktops in London, ensuring that each countertop is unique. Whether seeking a sleek black surface or a mottled design, clients can find a style that matches their own taste and style.

Marble worktops from SurfaceCo add distinction and sophistication to kitchens and homes. Praised for their attractive appearance, marble worktops are also a completely functional surface for preparing meals and other household activities. The company highlights the versatility and appeal of marble worktops, which are ideal for home chefs and commercial spaces like restaurants and pub kitchens.

SurfaceCo prides itself on exceptional service, taking extra steps to make its jobs flow smoothly from the customer’s perspective. This includes features such as only requiring a small deposit requirement for projects, a 5-7 days turnaround on all jobs, and free worktop samples.

“We are dedicated to providing top-notch natural stone surfaces, and our expertise in marble and granite worktops sets us apart in the industry,” Commented Mark Johnson, General Manager at SurfaceCo. “The unique patterns, colours, and durability of our surfaces make them ideal for both residential and commercial spaces.”

