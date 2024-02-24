Carisk® Partners Welcomes Danielle Lisenbey to Its Board of Directors

Carisk Partners, a leading specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Danielle Lisenbey to its Board of Directors. Danielle is a distinguished 30-year veteran of the Property & Casualty industries and brings a proven record of driving business growth and fostering innovation. Danielle most recently served as President and CEO of MedRisk, the largest ancillary service provider for physical medical in the workers’ compensation industry. She also served as the first female member of the Crawford & Company global executive team where she worked to increase Crawford’s global third-party administration footprint, deliver continuous operational improvement, and develop long-term strategic plans to expand business development and collaborations with clients.

“We are excited for Danielle to join the Carisk Board of Directors. Her prior leadership roles and astute understanding of our industry will assist us in setting strategies for continued growth,” said Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO of Carisk Partners.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Ms. Lisenbey will leverage her extensive knowledge in healthcare operations, risk management, and strategic planning to support Carisk Partners’ commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered solutions.

Ms. Lisenbey expressed her enthusiasm about joining Carisk Partners, stating, “Carisk has grown in clinical services and processes to support the injured worker, their families, and the overall industry. I’m excited to be a part of Carisk’s continued growth journey as we collaboratively work together to further innovate and deliver superior services across the claims process value chain.”

Having been honored with various awards in the Insurance industry throughout her career, Danielle continues to demonstrate her commitment to providing leadership and influence within the community. As a former Executive Board Member of the Alliance of Women in Workers Compensation, Danielle continues to support the Alliance as a thought leader and strategic supporter.

Carisk Partners remains committed to fostering a diverse and dynamic leadership team, and Danielle’s appointment reflects the company’s dedication to excellence in healthcare risk management.