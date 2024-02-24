Only 5 Weeks Left! Join Asia Photonics Expo 2024 and Shape the Future of Photonics Innovation

Asia Photonics Expo 2024 will be held from 6 to 8 March 2024 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre (Marina Bay Sands) Basement 2. Spanning an expansive 15,000 square meters, APE’s showfloor will accommodate 400 exhibitors, connecting with over 5,000 visitors. This vibrant platform will present a wide range of technologies and solutions in application industries such as semiconductor, security, robotics, medical, intelligence driving, and information and communications. It provides the perfect opportunity for your brand to catapult into the Asia market. With only 5 weeks remaining until the grand opening of APE, don’t miss out on the chance to forge strategic partnerships and enhance your presence beyond APE. Register now to secure your fee pass!

One-stop Sourcing Platform for Photonics Products

APE serves as a platform to showcase the state-of-the-art technologies catering to emerging application markets in Asia. With the rapidly growing photonics industry in the region driven by the data center, telecoms market, consumer electronics, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor, and medical industries, APE has attracted over 400 companies from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Europe, and other countries and regions. APE brings together qualified photonics vendors across the holistic supply chain, offering chips, components, devices, equipment, and even application solutions. Some notable participants include ANRITSU, APP SYSTEMS, HAMAMATSU, PI (PHYSIK INSTRUMENTE), BOTE OPTICS, OPTO PRECISION, MATERION, EDMUND OPTICS, POLYTEC SOUTH-EAST ASIA, BRUKER SINGAPORE, AMETEK SINGAPORE, ACEXON, GF MACHINING SOLUTIONS, OPTOSIGMA, DOPA, HOLOEYE, ASPHERICON GMBH, CHROMA, IMT MASKEN UND TEILUNGEN AG, EAGLEYARD, NEW IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES (NIT), SCIL, I-PHOTONICS UAB, CRYSTECH, Optizone Technology, ARTILUX, SENKO, MRSI, and more. APE serves as a one-stop sourcing platform for buyers seeking new products and suppliers. For more information on the product brochure, please click here to visit.

More Than an Exhibition, A Series of Forums Are Presented at APE 2024

During APE 2024, a three-day academic and industry forum will be held to discuss forefront technologies, share valuable insights, and explore emerging trends in the photonics industry.

– Industry Forums

Collaborate with industry leaders in specialised forums focused on Data Centers, Micro Nano Processing, and Pan-Semiconductor Optical Technology. Gain valuable insights and explore the challenges and opportunities that will shape the future of the photonics industry.

– Asia Light Conference 2024 (fee applies)

Hosted by renowned journals Light: Science & Applications, eLight, and Light: Advanced Manufacturing, Asia Light Conference offers deep insights through plenary sessions and 10 parallel keynote & invited sessions. Underscored by UNESCO’s International Day of Light, dive into the realms of Micro and Nanophotonics, Topological Photonics, Nonlinear Photonics and Functional Lasers, Advanced Manufacturing and more. Click here to secure your seat!

– LUX Photonics Consortium Conference – Photonics@SG

Immerse yourself in the LUX Photonics Consortium Conference where groundbreaking ideas and advancements in photonics converge to serve as a catalyst and a networking platform to translate cutting-edge research into practical applications.

Networking Opportunities for New Partnership and Business Collaboration

APE is dedicated to empowering the photonics industry and application fields by creating a high-quality platform for communication, exchange and learning. During the event, we offer organized site tours that allow you to visit renowned research institutes and corporate R&D centers, facilitating in-depth communication and collaboration within the photonics industry. A site tour is an absolute must for anyone seeking firsthand insights into Singapore’s leading companies and gaining a comprehensive understanding of the nation’s thriving advanced photonics industry. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to expand your knowledge, forge invaluable connections, and unlock boundless potential at APE 2024.

APE is right around the corner, and we cordially invite you to be a part of it. To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience, we strongly encourage you to register in advance. By doing so, you not only save valuable time on-site but also gain additional conveniences and privileges. Register now to get your free pass!

For more details about APE, please visit our website: www.asiaphotonicsexpo.com.

