DSI’s MOSA for Defense Summit to Feature Three Panel Discussions

The MOSA for Defense Summit will provide a forum for members of the DoD, Military Services, Industry, Academia, and other key stakeholders to discuss the warfighting imperative of implementing a modular open systems approach (MOSA) in the design, development, delivery, acquisition, and sustainment of modern warfighting systems.

Additionally, this year’s event features panels that will explore the role of consortiums in developing and maintaining open standards, the applications of MOSA for EW and C5ISR systems, and how MOSA can advance manned and unmanned air platform design and delivery. Join Defense Strategies Institute at the MOSA for Defense Summit to network with senior leaders and contribute to the discussion focused on advancing open systems architectures and approaches across the DoD.

Panel One: The Role of Consortiums in Developing and Maintaining Open Standards for Government and Industry Technologies

Moderator: Nadine Geier – Director, Systems Engineering, OUSD(R&E)

Panelists:

· Steve MacLaird – Senior VP for Government and Industry Strategy, OMG

· Alan Hammond – Chief Architect with the Architecture Modernization Branch, PEO Aviation; FACE Steering Group Committee Chair

· Wayne Artuso – Chief, Open Architecture Management Office, AFLCMC

· Jon S. Drof – NAVAIR PMA209 Assistant Program Manager Open Architecture, The Open Group FACE and SOSA Consortia NAVAIR Representative Member

· Nick Borton – SOSA Steering Group Committee Vice Chair

Panel Two: Applications for MOSA: EW and C5ISR

Moderator: Steven A. Davidson – Chief Scientist for Systems Architecture, The MITRE Corporation

Panelists:

· Christine Moulton – Acting Strategic Integration Manager, PEO Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

· Jason Dirner – Architecture Team Lead, Intel Technology and Architecture Branch, CCDC C5ISR Center Intelligence and Information Warfare Directorate (I2WD); Technical Working Group Chair, SOSA Consortium

· Jacob Hardegree – Tech Advisor EW and Avionics Division, Agile Combat Support Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Panel Three: Applications for MOSA: Manned and Unmanned Air Platforms

Moderator: Alicia Taylor – FACE Consortium Program Director, The Open Group

Panelists:

· Stephen Brooks – Chief Engineer, Air Force Open Architectures Management Office

· Matt Sipe – Vice President, Strategy, Open Systems, Parry Labs

· Justin Pearson, PhD – Director of System Architecture, Lynx

Those interested in participating in the MOSA for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://mosa.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.