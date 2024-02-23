Turtle Wax Celebrates its 5th Anniversary in India ~Introduces all-new Paint Protection Film across Car Care Studios; Inaugurates its first-ever Experience Centre~

Turtle Wax, Inc., an award-winning Chicago-based car care company, today announced the completion of 5 successful years of its operations in India. With a rich global history of over 75 years of excellence in providing car enthusiasts with formulas to meet their ever-changing needs, on this day in 2019, Turtle Wax started its India innings.

To celebrate the occasion, Turtle Wax also announced the launch of its Smart Shield™ – Paint Protection Film, exclusively across all of its co-branded Car Care Studios® in India. The PPF comes with a revolutionary self-healing topcoat, exceptional resistance to UV rays, and superior protection to OEM-painted surfaces. This is to offer unmatched scratch resistance, protection from stains, and weathering all while ensuring that a high gloss finish and optical clarity are delivered. The service comes in two variants – 5 years of warranty and 3 years of warranty.

Apart from this, Turtle Wax also inaugurated its first-ever Experience Centre in Bengaluru, India. The Centre features a 1500-sq.-ft. area dedicated to showcasing the innovation and excellence in car detailing. The Centre, the first of its type in the country, encourages existing detailers to dive into the basics to advanced skills of detailing in an easy-to-learn environment and gain an in-depth understanding of not only Turtle Wax’s journey but also its products and philosophy.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sajan Murali Puravangara, Managing Director of Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt. Ltd., said, “This fifth anniversary of Turtle Wax in India is a testament to our strength and the brand’s presence and commitment toward the growing Indian car care culture. It’s great to revisit the journey of these past 5 years and commemorate the strong synergies that have led to incredible success stories while capturing the hearts of auto enthusiasts and car owners. The growth across channels has been incredible, and we will focus on growing exponentially each year going forward with a focus not only on Tier I but Tier II and Tier III towns of the country. On this occasion, we also want to thank all our channel partners, customers, industry partners, and every single person who believes in the excellence of our brand.”

Mr. Denis John Healy III, Global Executive Chairman and CEO, added, “We are thrilled to be celebrating this milestone of five successful years in India. Throughout that time, India has been setting new benchmarks in the category with its expansion, footprints, distribution, and OEM approvals. India continues to be an important market for Turtle Wax globally, and it has become an integral part of our rich history. In these past five years, we have witnessed the evolving customer preferences and acceptance toward car care, which gives us the confidence to invest more in the people, infrastructure, innovative products, and world-class services to standardize the highly unorganized yet high-potential sector. We take pride in our India business and will continue to strengthen it in the coming years.”

The brand made its debut in India with three Car Care Studios® and four distributors. Since then, Turtle Wax has expanded its footprint across the country and currently has 60 Car Care Studios® and 64+ distributors spread across the country. In these past five years, Turtle Wax has reached more than xx people through retail, modern trade, and e-commerce channels to provide its entire global line-up of DIY (do-it-yourself) products, coupled with India-made products customized for Indian driving and weather conditions, plus DIFM (do-it-for-me) exclusive services at Car Care Studios®.