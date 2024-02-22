Dhanuka Group Chairman Conferred Lifetime Achievement Award by Entomological Society of India

Recognizing his extraordinary contribution towards Indian farming community, Dr. Ram Gopal Agarwal, Chairman, Dhanuka Group has been accorded the Lifetime achievement award by the Entomological Society of India (ESI). This decoration underscores Dr. Agarwal’s significant role in shaping a brighter future for Indian agriculture, characterized by increased productivity, profitability, and social standing for farmers.

The section committee of ESI had recommended bestowing upon the Lifetime achievement award to the Dhanuka Group chairman considering his deep commitment, strong conviction, philanthropic engagement, and high degree of professionalism in his continuous quest for making India’s agriculture vibrant as well as for making farming a dignified profession with increased livelihood and heightened social status.

In a ceremony at Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra (GKVK), Bengaluru, Dr. R. G. Agarwal received the award in the presence of Dr. S. V. Suresha, Vice Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, Dr. S. N. Sushil, Director, ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), Dr. S. N. Puri, Chief Patron, ESI, Dr. V. V. Ramamurthy, President, ESI and many other esteemed scientists and students of entomology from the various agricultural universities.

Dr. R. G. Agarwal has dedicated 55 years of his profession to the cause of National prosperity through a vibrant agriculture sector. A renowned philanthropist, his legacy of altruism touches countless lives across domains. His benevolence extends across various domains, exemplified by the establishment of three schools in Rajasthan, Ashrams for spiritual well-being in Vrindavan, a Charitable dispensary at Govardhan, and a waiting hall at AIIMS among others.

Honoured by the recognition, Dr. R. G. Agarwal expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the ESI. In his award speech, he underlined the critical roles played by agricultural scientist in own journey. Dr. Agarwal also emphasized the need for the innovative solutions for the farmers for better crop yield, thus ensuring higher income for them. On the occasion, Dr. Agarwal has also announced a cash award of Rs. 1 lakh for the Scientists (Entomology) for exceptional achievements in the area of research & development, which will start from next year. The scientist will be selected by the committee formed by ESI.

Dr. Agarwal has also been a recipient of several coveted awards and recognition including the National Safety Award (thrice); Lifetime Achievement Award by CHAI, FICCI, and many more.