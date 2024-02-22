Redcliffe Labs owned Medicentre acquires Kota’s Prime Sonography & Diagnostic Centre, strengthening its presence in Rajasthan

Redcliffe Labs owned Medicentre Sonography & Clinical Labs, acquired Prime Sonography & Diagnostic Centre in Kota, an integrated diagnostic laboratory that offers pathology and radiology services. With this acquisition, Redcliffe Labs is strengthening its presence in Rajasthan by offering high-quality and accessible diagnostic services, helping clinicians with conclusive diagnostics, resulting in improved patient outcomes and experiences.

Located on Ahinsa Circle, Rama Krishna Puram, Kota, the newly acquired setup is led by Dr. Arpit Maheshwari, an MD in radiodiagnosis from MBS and NMCH Kota, with over 8 years of experience in the field. It will provide services to residents in Kota and surrounding areas, including Mandana, Dara, Chechat, Morak, and Ramganjmandi, among others.

Dheeraj Jain, Founder of Redcliffe Labs, said,“ This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Redcliffe Labs and Medicentre, reinforcing our commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and providing cutting-edge diagnostic solutions. We are excited about the positive impact this strategic expansion will have on the health and well-being of the community in Kota and surrounding areas by bringing quality diagnostics closer.”

Redcliffe Labs acquired Medicentre Sonography & Clinical Lab in 2023 to further deepen its penetration in Rajasthan.

Dr. Manish Seth, Director of Radiology, Redcliffe Labs (Founder – Medicentre Sonography & Clinical Labs), said, “Under Redcliffe Labs’ undertaking, we’ve been setting new benchmarks for quality diagnostic services across Rajasthan. Including this acquisition with its exclusive MRI services is a stride towards further making diagnostic services accessible for people in the city. While being a crucial milestone in our growth trajectory, we will also benefit from Dr. Aprit’s rich experience of building one of the finest integrated diagnostic labs in Kota.”