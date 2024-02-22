Ambuja Cements Proposes Setting up a 4 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit in Godda, Jharkhand

Ambuja Cements, one of India’s leading cement manufacturing companies and part of the diversified Adani Group, proposes to establish a state-of-the-art cement grinding unit with an investment of Rs. 1000 Cr in Motia Village of Godda district in Jharkhand, post requisite approvals with a capacity of 4.0 MTPA.

The project is planned in close proximity to Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited, as part of a comprehensive approach to disposing of fly ash in an environmentally safe manner and contributing to the circular economy. The project exemplifies Ambuja Cements’ commitment to sustainable practices and reflects its dedication to fostering inclusive growth in Jharkhand. The unit will generate direct and indirect employment for over 2,500 individuals, significantly contributing to the economic and social progress of the state.

Ambuja Cements already operates two cement plants in Jharkhand with a combined capacity of 6 MTPA. The proposed expansion demonstrates the Company’s confidence in the region’s potential for growth and development.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, “With our proposed investment in this new cement grinding unit, we intend to achieve a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding our presence and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. We believe that Jharkhand holds immense potential in terms of resources, infrastructure, and skilled manpower, making it an ideal location for this project. We look forward to working closely with the state to ensure the successful implementation of this project. Ambuja Cements is proud to be a part of Jharkhand’s growth story, and we remain committed to creating value for our shareholders, customers, employees, and the community at large.”

The project underscores Ambuja Cements’ commitment to innovation, sustainability and growth and highlights its synergy with Group companies to transform Jharkhand into a thriving business-friendly state. It will not only boost the local economy but also aid the state government’s efforts towards infrastructure development. Ambuja Cements remains committed to creating employment opportunities and contributing to the socio-economic development of the communities in which it operates.