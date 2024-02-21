– The Coca‑Cola Company Announces Participation in UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

ATLANTA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The Coca‑Cola Company announced today that Jennifer Mann, executive vice president and president of the North America operating unit, will speak at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York on March 14 at 8 a.m. ET.

The company invites investors to join a webcast at coca-colacompany.com/investors. A downloadable file and transcript will be available within 24 hours after the event on the companys website.

About The Coca‑Cola Company

