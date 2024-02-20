Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Commenced Specialised Clinic for Treating the Often-Neglected Condition of Veins

Manipal Hospital, Kharadi today commenced its specialized Vein Clinic to offer comprehensive care to people suffering from various vein conditions. With this clinic, the hospital aims to provide early diagnosis, preventive measures, and advanced treatments, all under one roof. This is an initiative to raise awareness and give importance to venous diseases which are extremely common, however often neglected, leading to critical health problems.

The collaborative approach brings together the knowledge and expertise of specialists in vascular medicine, vascular interventional radiology, dermatology, and diagnostic radiology. These experts are experienced in the diagnosis and advanced minimally invasive treatments of various venous diseases like varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), venous malformation, central vein stenosis/occlusion, superior vena cava syndrome and May-Thurner syndrome.

Speaking on the commencement of the clinic, Dr. Santosh Patil, Consultant, Neuro and Vascular Interventional Radiology at Manipal Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune said, “Venous problems especially varicose veins tend to be overlooked and underdiagnosed, leading patients to ignore possible health issues. Previously, surgical procedures were the only option, but with advancements like laser therapy and venaseal treatments, minimally invasive solutions are now available. These procedures offer faster recovery times and excellent results, yet there’s still a lack of awareness among the public about these advanced treatments.”

Parameswar Das, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, said, “We at Manipal Hospital believe in providing easy access to quality care for everyone. With our new Vein Clinic, we’re committed to providing specialised consultants and the best medical care to the people of Pune and nearby areas. This initiative not only reflects our dedication to clinical excellence but also shows our commitment to making an impact in the lives of individuals in our city.”

The Vein Clinic will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Patients with varicose ulcers, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), or varicose veins need to schedule appointments by calling 020 6165 6666.