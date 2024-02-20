LG India inaugurated its Business Innovation Center in Chennai, fourth in a row

LG Electronics inaugurated its fourth Business Innovation Center in Chennai today. This new facility is dedicated to showcasing LG’s top-line Enterprise and Consumer products and solutions and B2B2C products and solutions in an experiential setup, providing visitors with an opportunity to witness closely the latest innovations and explore the limitless possibilities with cutting edge offering.

The LG Business Innovation Center in Chennai is a testament to LG’s dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions across various sectors. It features a comprehensive range of products, including Information Displays, Commercial Air Conditioners, Information Technology, and state-of-the-art Consumer Durable products. The center serves as a platform for businesses & users to test and experiment with these solutions, fostering creativity and collaboration.

Among the key highlights of the Information Display category are the 136 All-in-One LED Screen, LG MAGNIT, LG Transparent OLED Signage and LG CreateBoard. In addition to this, the Business Center also features the System Air Conditioning products & solutions.

Attendees at the Business Center can explore LG’s industry-leading Multi V 5 and Multi V S series, renowned for their exceptional COP and compatibility with a wide range of indoor units. From customized air conditioning solutions to meet specific industry requirements to the latest flagship product, Multi i HOME, designed for premium residences and villas, LG demonstrates its dedication to providing innovative solutions for diverse customer needs.

Architectural favourites, such as the Round Cassettes and 1-way cassettes, both recipients of the prestigious “Red Dot Design” award, are also on display, showcasing LG’s commitment to aesthetics and design excellence. Furthermore, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the innovative Hydro Kit, a popular solution in the hotel and hospital industries, offering simultaneous hot water generation (as a by-product) alongside air conditioning.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon- MD, LG India, said, “We’re thrilled to expand our innovation journey with the launch of our fourth Business Innovation Center in Chennai. It’s not just a new facility; it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to bringing the latest technology right to your doorstep. Our team in Chennai is ready to welcome you with open arms, offering hands-on experiences with our top-line products like the LG MAGNIT, Transparent OLED Signage, Multi V 5 and Multi V S series. We strongly believe in the value of teamwork and creativity, and we’re eager to collaborate with partners to explore limitless opportunities together.”

LG MAGNIT, the revolutionary Micro LED Display, redefines visual experiences with its cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance. LG MAGNIT captivates audiences with its deep blacks and vibrant colours. Its efficient power consumption and real-time Connected Care service ensure reliability and longevity.

LG Transparent OLED Signage represents a new era of visual communication, offering high transparency and vivid colours that seamlessly integrate with the surroundings. With its slim structure and expandable design, it provides endless possibilities for creative expression in various environments.

The LG MULTI V 5 is a revolutionary HVAC solution for high-rise buildings, boasting advanced technologies that ensure maximum energy efficiency and minimized operational costs. With its Dual Sensing Control, it intelligently monitors humidity and temperature, optimizing comfort while conserving energy. Additionally, its innovative features such as Smart Load Control and Enhanced Heating ensure reliable performance even in challenging conditions, making it the ultimate choice for energy-conscious buildings.

The MULTI V S by LG offers a compact and eco-conscious VRF solution ideal for residences and small offices.. Equipped with the R1 Compressor and controlled via the ThinQ™ app, the MULTI V S delivers high performance with minimal environmental impact, offering users maximum comfort and convenience.

The opening of the LG Business Innovation Center in Chennai underscores LG’s commitment to driving innovation and empowering businesses across India. Through this center, LG aims to collaborate with partners and customers to co-create solutions that address their specific needs and challenges.