Artplex Gallery Presents Group Exhibition: Illuminating Shadows

Illuminating Shadows

March 16 – April 12, 2024

Opening: Saturday, March 16, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Ben Martin, TIME Magazine’s trailblazing New York Bureau staff photographer, encapsulated the spirit of the 1960s through his iconic images over a remarkable thirty-three-year career. Notable highlights include intimate portraits of influential artists such as Roy Lichtenstein, Salvador Dali, Mark Rothko, Marisol Escobar, and Larry Rivers in his Artists Studios series. The exhibition also showcases the profound eye of Victoria Kovalenchikova, who draws inspiration from the interconnectedness of humanity, exploring the planet as a masterpiece through a creative and introspective lens. Additionally, Ruxandra Cristina Bocin-Dumitriu’s unique fusion of art and technology unveils a thought-provoking exploration of perception mechanisms, digital dimensions, and societal shifts brought about by emerging technologies. Illuminating Shadows promises to be an immersive experience that invites patrons to engage with the profound narratives woven by these distinguished artists.

Ben Martin, TIME Magazine’s pioneering New York Bureau staff photographer, captured the essence of the 1960s with his evocative images. For thirty-three years, he lensed iconic moments spanning wars, fashion, politics, arts, business, and sports for TIME, Life, Fortune, People, and Sports Illustrated. Notable among his portfolio are Richard M. Nixon’s worn 5 o’clock shadow, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic march to Montgomery, Alabama, and the poignant scene of John F. Kennedy’s grieving widow and children. His exhibited silver gelatin photographic prints serve as captivating portraits, particularly highlighting artists in their studios.

In his Artists Studios series, Martin intimately photographs influential artists of the twentieth century including Roy Lichtenstein, Salvador Dali, Mark Rothko, Marisol Escobar, and Larry Rivers among others. These intimate glimpses of these monolithic artists showcase Martin’s ability to capture the essence of the subject and these iconic moments.

Victoria Kovalenchikova, drawing inspiration from the interconnectedness of humanity, presents her series “Earth.” Through a creative lens, she explores the planet as a masterpiece, utilizing Google Images to delve into its entirety. Playing with angles and textures, Kovalenchikova, originally from Mogilev, Belarus, reflects on her practice: “While humans may perceive themselves as isolated fragments, Earth serves as a reminder that we are all united on this vast canvas—a harmonious symphony of life. Whether a massive whale in the ocean or the tiniest needle of a pine tree, we are interconnected, and our salvation lies in preserving our home.”

Ruxandra Cristina Bocin-Dumitriu, born in 1979 in Bucharest, Romania, found fascination in the convergence of art and technology. Immersed in both realms, she delved into hard programming (C++, Java, artificial intelligence) and graphic art studies. This unique blend paved the way for a seamless expression through technology and a distinctive approach to visual metaphors. Dumitriu’s chosen themes delve into perception mechanisms, digital dimensions, technologies, media and broadcasting issues, surveillance society, and societal shifts brought about by emerging technologies.

