Missing man in Sham Shui Po located



A man who went missing in Sham Shui Po has been located.

Fung Wai-shing, aged 38, went missing after he left his residence in Shek Kip Mei Estate on February 1 afternoon. His family made a report to Police on February 14.

The man was located at MTR Causeway Bay Station last night (February 16). He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.