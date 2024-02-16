Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Pat Heung

Fatal traffic accident in Pat Heung ***********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Pat Heung today (February 16) in which a 27-year-old man died.

At 12.48pm, the 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle downhill along Lam Kam Road towards Yuen Long. The cyclist reportedly lost control and fell onto the ground.

Sustaining head injuries, the man was rushed to Pok Oi Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 1.37pm.



Investigation by the Special Investigation Team one of Traffic, New Territories North is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 3800.