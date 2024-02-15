Creator Targeting: Select and connect with creators on X

WEBWIRE – Thursday, February 15, 2024

If its happening in the world, people are watching it on X. From sports to gaming, music to news, business to finance X is home to all conversations, and a growing number of content creators. Since launching our ad revenue sharing program in July last year, over 80,000 creators have turned to X to tell their story and monetize their craft.

Now, with the diversity of perspectives on X expanding, we are enabling a new opportunity for advertisers to connect to their customers by aligning with some of the worlds best content creators.

Creator Targeting: a powerful new way for advertisers to connect on X

Soon, advertisers on X can run ads against a curated list of premium content creators via Creator Targeting.

This means giving advertisers more control to be able to use the self-serve X Ads Manager to run ads against the content of their chosen creator(s.)

Creator Targeting works on top of Xs primary brand safety solutions, Adjacency Controls and Sensitivity Settings.

Soon well add the ability to serve ads only on an individual creators profile completely eliminating the unlikely event of unwanted adjacencies while aligning your brand to creators you love most.

Xs premium, brand safe pre-roll drives results

Creator Targeting is an extension of Xs powerful and brand safe video offering. We partner with more than 1,000 of the worlds biggest and best publishers so you can connect with your audiences when theyre watching the content they love.

When paired with new formats like Vertical Video Ads and action-driving Promoted Video, X is better equipped than ever before to help you seize cultural moments and drive efficiently on video to meet your full objectives.

X is now becoming a video-first experience and Creator Targeting is the next step in Xs evolving video ecosystem!