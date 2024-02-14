New Omega Oil Set to Revolutionize the Health of Australians

Ahiflower – an award-winning, regeneratively grown, perfectly balanced, plant-based super omega 3+6+9 oil – has been listed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and is available for the first time in Australia and New Zealand. It offers a number of health and environmental advantages.

Fewer than 20% of us are getting enough essential fatty acids from our diets.

We all need omega 3 and 6 for the functioning of our joints, skin, heart, brain, and hormonal regulation. But most of us are getting far too much omega 6, which can increase inflammation that has been implicated with a range of cognitive, cardiovascular and other health issues.

“We’ve been focusing on EPA and DHA as the most important essential fatty acids and while they’re critical, we’ve been overlooking a huge body of emerging science that shows there are significant benefits of other essential fatty acids such as ALA, GLA, ETA and SDA,” says Camilla Brinkworth, naturopath and co-founder of Phytolove, which is bringing a new plant-based super omega oil, Ahiflower, to Australia.

When we consume plant-based omega 3 and 6, these fatty acids both compete for the attention of the same enzyme known as delta-6-desaturase. This enzyme – known as the ‘omega gatekeeper’ – is singularly responsible for our ability to convert shorter-chain fatty acids such as ALA and linolenic acid into critical longer-chain ones such as EPA and DHA.

“So even if your omega 3 intake is adequate, excess linolenic acid drowns out much of the omega 3 by preventing conversion to the longer chain omega 3 metabolites SDA, ETA and then EPA, as well as increasing the amount of linolenic acid that gets converted to an overabundance of the highly inflammatory arachidonic acid,” explains Brinkworth, who suffered debilitating arthritic pain for several years since she was 19 before transitioning to a plant-based diet.

While most consumers take fish oil, a growing number consume plant-based omega fatty acids like flax and chia oils. Yet all these options have limitations.

Fish can contain dioxins, PCBs and heavy metals, particularly mercury, while some plant-based oils may lack the balance of omegas 3, 6 and 9.

“Flax seed oil, for example, contains good levels of ALA, and a favourable omega 3 to omega 6 ratio, but due to its low levels of SDA it doesn’t convert well to EPA and DHA in many people, which are critical long-chain omegas. This problem is exacerbated in people who eat animal products or high amounts of processed foods which can block the ‘omega gatekeeper’ enzyme.” says Camilla.

Enter Ahiflower: the first complete plant-based omega 3+6+9 oil

Made from a wild plant found growing in a hedgerow in the UK, Ahiflower’s main ingredient is refined Buglossoides arvensis seed oil, which is being researched at Universities around the world to confirm its proposed anti-inflammatory and health-promoting properties.

Refined Buglossoides arvensis seed oil’s unique complete and balanced lipid profile provides or efficiently forms all the omegas found in flax, chia, hemp, evening primrose, fish and algal oils combined.

Ahiflower by Phytolove – which has just been listed by the TGA – boasts the following properties:

Provides or bio-synthesises to EPA, DHA, ALA, SDA and GLA (no other commercially available plant-based oil provides all of these) for optimum health and wellness

Has the highest combined ALA and SDA of any natural commercially available plant-based oil. This provides the body with more complete omega 3 metabolites, all of which are important for optimal wellness and disease prevention.

Highly desirable 4:1 omega 3 to omega 6 ratio, which helps to promote overall health and wellbeing

Comparable levels of the beneficial omega 6 GLA to Evening Primrose Oil

Clean taste and aroma – meaning no ‘fishy burps’.

Ahiflower is a vegan-friendly, non-GMO dietary oil available with more efficient conversion to EPA and DHA than from flax, chia and hemp oils, whilst providing a wider array of beneficial omega metabolites than algal or fish oils.

More than sustainable – Ahiflower is regeneratively grown

Our oceans are in crisis due to overfishing. Some experts claim they could be empty by 2048. Fishing is causing environmental havoc and is a leading contributor to climate change.

Each year 25 million tonnes of oily fish are harvested and turned into oil, fertiliser and animal feed. This is around just 60 sardines a year for every human on the planet, making the fish and krill oil supplement industry increasingly unsustainable.

As well as its health benefits Ahiflower boasts superior sustainability qualities. The crop is grown in the UK by Natures Crop International, a certified B Corp, using regenerative practices that add valuable biodiversity to the land and provide good habitat for bees and butterflies. Every batch of oil can be traced back to the field it was grown in.

According to Nature’s Crop International, each acre of Ahiflower produces as much omega 3 as 500,000 anchovies, and each bottle containing one month’s supply provides as much omega-rich oil as 300 anchovies1.

Now available in Australia

Now Australians can reap the benefits of this plant-based, super omega 3+6+9 oil. Phytolove is the exclusive human and canine health product distributor of Ahiflower in Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m excited to bring this incredible product to Australia to help people achieve health and happiness,” says Brinkworth.

Ahiflower oil capsules are currently available to buy online at https://phytolove.com.au and will soon be available in stores across Australia and New Zealand.

ABOUT PHYTOLOVE:

PhytoLove is a collaboration between Camilla Brinkworth of Camilla Clare Naturopathy, and Simah Acabani of Hemp Culture. Combining Brinkworth’s expertise in plant-based nutrition with Acabani’s experience in ethical retail, they decided to join forces to seek the most innovative plant-based food and nutraceutical solutions and bring them to the Australian and New Zealand markets. Ahiflower is the company’s first product.

ABOUT CAMILLA BRINKWORTH

Camilla Brinkworth is a plant-based naturopath and nutritionist based in Sydney. Diagnosed at the age of the age of 22 with hereditary arthritis, she spent years in so much pain that she could barely hold a pen. After transitioning to a wholefood, plant-based diet, her energy levels skyrocketed, her mental and physical health improved and her body is now mostly pain-free.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Full names of essential fatty acids: EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid), DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), ALA (alpha linolenic acid), SDA (stearidonic acid) and GLA (Gamma-linolenic acid).

Ahiflower is produced and trademarked by Nature’s Crop International, a certified BCorp in the UK, using regenerative agricultural practices.

