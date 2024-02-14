BPCL’s Green Vision Takes Flight: Collaborates with CIAL to Set Up Groundbreaking Green Hydrogen Plant at Kochi Airport

In a significant move towards advancing green energy initiatives, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), India’s Fortune 500 Maharatna Energy Conglomerate, has entered into a transformative Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL). The collaboration aims to establish an Integrated Green Hydrogen Plant and a fuelling station within the premises of Kochi Airport, further reinforcing BPCL’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

This visionary collaboration leverages BPCL’s technological expertise to establish India’s first Integrated Green Hydrogen Plant and a fuelling station within the airport setting. The MOU outlines plans for a 1,000 KW project at Kochi Airport, scheduled to be completed in 2025. Green hydrogen, a future fuel produced from water using renewable energy sources, aligns seamlessly with BPCL’s Net Zero aspirations of eliminating emissions in scope 1 and 2.

The MOU signing ceremony took place at the Legislative Complex in Thiruvananthapuram, with the distinguished presence of Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala and Chairman of CIAL alongwith Shri P. Rajeeve, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Dr. V. Venu IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Kerala, Shri G. Krishnakumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL and other senior officials from both BPCL and CIAL.

Shri G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, BPCL, highlighted “The collaboration today is a pivotal moment in the journey towards sustainable energy solutions. At BPCL, we are committed to India’s energy independence, strengthening the ambitious initiatives of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’.”

Under the agreement, BPCL will oversee the establishment of the integrated Green Hydrogen plant and fuelling station at Kochi Airport, providing technology and managing operations. The initial plant output will be harnessed to power vehicles within the airport.

This collaboration also marks the establishment of India’s first Fuel Station with green hydrogen in Southern India, a significant milestone in sustainable fuel infrastructure.