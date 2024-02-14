Hong Kong – Administering drugs to obtain or facilitate unlawful sexual act case in Tsim Sha Tsui reclassified as manslaughter

Administering drugs to obtain or facilitate unlawful sexual act case in Tsim Sha Tsui reclassified as manslaughter ******************************************************************************************



Police today (February 14) reclassified a case of administering drugs to obtain or facilitate unlawful sexual act reported in Tsim Sha Tsui on March 15, 2023 as manslaughter.



At around 1pm on that day, Police received a report from a hotel staff member on Chatham Road South that a 25-year-old man was lying unconsciously in a hotel room.



Police officers sped to the scene and the 25-year-old man was certified dead at scene.



The Regional Crime Unit of Kowloon West took over the case. After an in-depth investigation, Police arrested a man who is now 29-year-old for administering drugs to obtain or facilitate unlawful sexual act and theft in Kowloon on March 16, 2023.



Police laid a charge against the arrested man with one count of administering drugs to obtain or facilitate unlawful sexual act on March 18, 2023. The case was first mentioned at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts on March 20, 2023.



After further investigation and seeking legal advice from the Department of Justice, the case was reclassified as manslaughter. The investigation also revealed that the arrested man was involved in similar cases. The charges against the arrested man were one count of manslaughter; three counts of using drug, matter, or thing in order to commit indictable offence; four counts of theft; two counts of administering drugs to obtain or facilitate unlawful sexual act; two counts of non-consensual buggery; and one count of administering noxious thing with intent to injure. The hearing of the case will continue at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (February 15).