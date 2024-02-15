Heavenly Scent Professionals Tackle Arizona’s Hard Water Challenge

Hard water in Arizona requires a specialized approach.

Arizona hard water is notorious for leaving spots on everything. This issue occurs because of how many minerals get left behind as the moisture evaporates into the dry atmosphere. Although home and business owners see this issue more in the desert cities than in the mountains, it can be a year-round problem for everyone.

At Heavenly Scent Professionals, we’re proud to tackle this issue head-on with our approach to window cleaning in Mesa, AZ.

We take a proactive approach with our window cleaning services. By using the industry’s best practices and our in-house expertise, property owners can trust that their glass will be left in a sparkling condition.

WHY HARD WATER STAINS APPEAR ON ARIZONA WINDOWS

Hard water gets its name from the minerals found in it, like calcium and magnesium. When used for washing windows or getting splashed onto glass surfaces, it leaves these substances behind as it evaporates.

This effect results in those cloudy, sometimes white, spots or streaks that we see. They’re often more noticeable when the sun shines directly on the window, highlighting the mineral deposits.

Unfortunately, hard water stains can be pretty stubborn. Even with regular cleaning efforts at home, the work might not be enough to get rid of them. If enough time passes, the left-behind minerals bond with the glass. Our team comes to take on this challenge, bringing special cleaners and a bit of elbow grease to help make them crystal clear.

Homes and businesses with harder water can see the mineral buildup occur relatively quickly because more deposits get left behind after evaporation. Additional factors, like environmental conditions and contact frequency, play a role in the eventual cloudiness that develops on Arizona windows. It is not unusual to see spots within a few days.

PROFESSIONAL WINDOW CLEANING SERVICES SOLVE THE PROBLEM

Heavenly Scent Professionals bring specially formulated cleaners that break down and remove the unwanted mineral deposits from the window’s surface. Our experts use non-abrasive tools to protect the glass, quickly eliminating the buildup so that it shines brightly once again.

Once the windows are professionally cleaned, proactive treatments and maintenance can prevent future buildup issues from happening. A regular cleaning schedule is highly recommended, especially for property owners in the East Valley.

About Heavenly Scent Professionals

Heavenly Scent Professionals was founded in 1993 as a small house cleaning company in the East Valley. Thanks to our customers and their positive feedback, we rapidly expanded into a multi-service agency working with thousands of properties annually. We have an A+ rating with Angi and the Better Business Bureau through our three decades of local experience that gets brought to each project.

With house cleaning services in Tempe, AZ, and the East Valley, including Mesa, Scottsdale, Ahwatukee, Chandler, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, and Gilbert, we will deliver affordable and professional results, from floor to ceiling.