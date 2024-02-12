LAPP India launches its first State-of-the-Art Compounding Plant in Bhopal marking a significant step towards ‘Make in India’

LAPP India, a leader in cable and connection technology, inaugurated its first-ever compounding plant within the entire LAPP Group. This state-of-the-art facility, sprawling across 36,000 square feet in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, signifies a monumental leap towards backward integration and self-reliance. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including an automated dosage system, the plant enables large-scale manufacturing of proprietary formulations developed by the collaborative ‘Compounding Plant Braintrust’ – a team of experts from LAPP Korea, LAPP Switzerland, LAPP Germany, and LAPP USA dedicated to crafting specialized compounds for diverse cable applications.

Mr. Matthias Lapp, Chairman of the Board of Lapp Holding SE & CEO LA EMEA inaugurated the plant. The event was graced by Mr. Andreas Lapp – Chairman of the Board for Lapp India, Gary Bateman – Managing Director of LAPP India and other the senior management of LAPP as well as esteemed customers. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in LAPP India’s growth journey and highlights its commitment to cater to the growing demand for its high-quality cables and connection systems across various sectors.

Mr. Matthias Lapp, Chairman of the Board of Lapp Holding SE & CEO LA EMEA on the inauguration said, “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our team at LAPP India. The opening of this state-of-the-art compounding plant is a testament to the dedication and commitment to innovation at LAPP. This facility equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as ‘Automatic Dosage System’ and predictive intelligence, signifies LAPP India’s dedication to ‘Make in India’ initiatives. It boosts local production and drives regional growth.”

Coinciding with the launch of the new plant that is dedicated to backward integration and developing proprietary compounds, LAPP India marks a 25-year milestone. The Compounding Plant with state-of-the-art equipment and automated system ensures quality and consistency in the compound mixing process which is important to manufacture cables for special applications. This plant additionally houses a revolutionary E-beam charger, directly addressing the surging demand for high-performance cables in crucial sectors like railways (ensuring reliable operations), metros (supporting sustainable urban transportation), renewable energy (providing durable cables for clean energy projects), and e-mobility charging (enabling next-generation charging infrastructure).

Mr. Gary Bateman, Managing Director, LAPP India, said “The inauguration of our Bhopal plant signifies a transformative leap for LAPP India. Beyond meeting India’s growing demand for high-quality cables, this state-of-the-art facility signifies a commitment to fostering India’s industrial growth by fueling innovation and local employment opportunities. The newly inaugurated plant holds a great significance for LAPP India as it is initiating a journey of backward integration for development of proprietary compound formulations.”

Since its inception in 2012, the Bhopal plant has witnessed an incredible journey. It began with single-core production, steadily expanded to multi-core and solar cables, and now boasts a compounding plant for specialized cable manufacturing. This remarkable progress reflects LAPP India’s dedication to continuous improvement and serving the evolving needs of the Indian market.

LAPP India aims to be a 300-million-euro company by 2027, solidifying its position as a leading force in the Indian cable industry. With a vision for further expansion, Mr. Lapp and Mr. Bateman expressed their enthusiasm for establishing similar setups in the near future, solidifying their commitment to driving industry excellence in India.