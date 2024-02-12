EV Pioneer and Architect of the Statue of Unity to Headline illuminate 2.0, presented by L&T Technology Services and The National Institute of Engineering

illuminate 2.0 – A tribute to engineering innovation, an initiative by L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), and the esteemed National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in Mysuru, is excited to announce its highly anticipated second edition. Scheduled for Saturday, February 17, at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall, the event promises to be a grand showcase of India’s trailblazing innovations and technological marvels.

illuminate’s speaker lineup boasts of Ramesh KS, Senior Vice President of Ather Energy, who will decode the Cornerstones of Ather Energy’s Electric Vehicle Design, and Mukesh Raval, Advisory Specialist at Larsen & Toubro, who will reveal the intriguing narrative behind the design and construction of the world’s tallest statue – The Statue of Unity. The event is set to draw a diverse and distinguished audience comprising scientists, engineers, industry leaders, government dignitaries, academia, students, and representatives from the media.

Ranked amongst the top engineering colleges in India, The National Institute of Engineering has established 14 Centres of Excellence (CoE) in collaboration with the industry and alumni to enrich research and consultancy activities and to make the course curriculum more contemporary and effective. illuminate 2.0 marks a collaboration between LTTS, an established leader in engineering and R&D services, and NIE, fostering a spirit of excellence that aims to highlight modern engineering advancements and offer insights from both industry and academia. This platform provides a unique opportunity for sharing technical knowledge and expertise from leading practitioners reshaping the global engineering landscape.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services stated, “Engineering innovation plays a critical role in shaping our collective future. With iIlluminate, our aim is to shine a light on the exemplary efforts of national trailblazers who are driving forward these technological advancements. Following a successful inaugural edition, both L&T Technology Services and the National Institute of Engineering are poised to propel this celebration of engineering excellence to even greater heights.”

Dr. Rohini Nagapadma, Principal, NIE – Mysore “illuminate serves as an influential platform for students to gain insights from leading practitioners who are redefining the global engineering landscape. The direct industry-academia engagement fostered by this event is invaluable for budding engineers. Collaborating with L&T Technology Services to drive illuminate towards what promises to be an enlightening second edition is indeed a pleasure.”

In its inaugural edition in 2023, illuminate featured the esteemed Padma Shri Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, the renowned former ISRO scientist affectionately known as the ‘Moon Man of India’, and the innovative Sudhanshu Mani, the genius behind the conceptualization of the revolutionary ‘Vande Bharat’ express trains.