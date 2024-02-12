Regional Textile Strengths to Celebrate India’s Booming Textile Industry at Bharat Tex 2024

Bharat Tex 2024, India’s premier global textile event, is set to witness a grand confluence of iconic handloom and handicraft traditions from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Five Indian states are set to captivate the spotlight as they present a shared narrative of artistic excellence, featuring handloom craftsmanship, and unveiling distinctive textile innovations.

With Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra coming onboard as the ‘Partner State’, Bharat Tex 2024 announces Gujarat, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh joining as the ‘Supporting Partner States’. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Assam will be setting up state pavilions at the premier global textile event. From Madhya Pradesh’s iconic Batik printing, hand-block printing, Chanderi and Maheshwari silk, Gujarat’s Bandhani, Patola silk, hand-painting, Uttar Pradesh’s Chikankari, Zari-Zardozi, Maharashtra’s Paithani saree, Warli Art, Mashru & Himroo to Andhra Pradesh’s much-admired Jute, hand-drawn Kalamkari, lavish handwoven Dharmavaram sarees and fine Mangalagiri cotton weaves, Bharat Tex 2024 will boast globally acclaimed states’ handicraft & handloom traditions and state’s progressive initiatives in terms of policies, innovative technologies and initiatives like the upcoming textiles parks.

Commenting on the state partnership, Shri Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, “I am proud to announce Maharashtra’s participation as Partner State at Bharat Tex 2024. As the largest international exposition in India, the event is shaping up to be the largest platform for industry collaboration and innovation. Maharashtra has been a significant part of the growth story of the textile and apparel sector in India; be it the rich cultural tradition of the Paithani saree or the advancement of Smart Textiles by a few aspiring start-ups. The textile and technical textile sector plays a significant role in shaping Maharashtra’s economic landscape, and we are committed to nurturing its continued success. Maharashtra will ensure that every thread spun adds to the rich tapestry of our nation’s progress, towards a Viksit Bharat in 2047”.

On Madhya Pradesh joining as a ‘Supporting Partner State’, Shri Dr. Mohan Yadav, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, said “Prosperity of Madhya Pradesh lies in the progress of its industries. Establishment of industries results in the growth of employment opportunities. The state government is committed to achieve comprehensive development fostering good governance and implementing an effective system”.

With Gujarat coming on board as a ‘Supporting Partner State, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat said “For Gujarat, Textile is not just an industry, but also a tradition and a legacy which we present to the world through the magic of our handicrafts and machines. The growth of the textiles sector lies in the growth of India and the growth of job opportunities. Our textile industry stands as a beacon that realizes 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign), the concept presented by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Today, Gujarat has become a centre of attraction for the importers of garments across the globe. Gujarat is the highest contributing state in woven fibre production across the Nation, reflecting our ambition to become a leader in ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for the World”.

With Telangana coming on board as a ‘Supporting Partner State’, Sri Anumula Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana said, “Historically, textiles have a unique relationship with the development of civilisation, and India has had a unique leadership position in the world for textiles. The Bharat Tex 2024, seen in such a context, is a welcome initiative by the Export Promotion Councils, not just for showcasing India’s unique textile products to the world but also as a platform for attracting investments into the textile and apparel sector. Telangana has a vibrant, diverse and rich heritage of handlooms, including Gadwal, Narayanpet, Pochampalli ikkat varieties of cloth, and handicrafts like Banjara art, Bidri, et al. Telangana is also a leading manufacturing hub for textiles, with a strong presence in all of 5F sectors. With Bharat Tex 2024, we are looking forward to leveraging a sui generis platform to showcase the Telangana textile story to the entire world.”

Further spreading the textile fervour, in the heart of Bharat Tex 2024 lies a unique opportunity for artists and designers to leave their indelible mark and create a piece of history. Ministry of Textiles is hosting the Bharat Tex Memento Design Contest on the official MyGov website, centred around the theme ‘Threads of Tradition and Innovation’ at Bharat Tex. The first runner up will receive a cash prize of INR 10,000 followed by INR 3,000 & INR 2,000 for the second and third winners, respectively. The winning design will be presented to esteemed dignitaries during Bharat Tex 2024.

The eagerly awaited culmination of the Textile Sustainability Awards 2024, orchestrated by The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), is set to grace the prestigious Bharat Tex event at Bharat Mandpam in New Delhi on February 27, 2024. This event will bring together leaders in the industry, policymakers, and champions of sustainability, creating a platform to celebrate the remarkable strides made by the textile industry towards a more sustainable and environmentally aware future.

Participation from leading international textile companies, including Fortum, Lenzing, H&M, Busana Group, and Hyosung Corp highlights India’s expanding influence in the global textile sector, indicating a favorable prospect for heightened investments in the nation’s textile industry. Besides industry participation, ministerial and business delegations are also expected from key textiles hubs, including Australia, Italy, Turkey, South Korea, Bangladesh, Russia, Peru, Egypt, and Thailand to attend.

While these collaborations represent a substantial stride towards advancing growth, innovation, and sustainability within the textile industry, the mega event spread across nearly 2 lakh sq. ft area and 50+ knowledge sessions, will bring forth an impressive mix of companies showcasing apparel, Home Furnishings, Floor Coverings, Fibres, Yarns, Threads, Fabrics, Printing Techniques, Carpets, Silk, Textiles based Handicrafts, Technical Textiles and much more.

With innovation, collaboration, and the ‘Make in India’ spirit at its core, Bharat Tex 2024 is the embodiment of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5F vision – Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign who will also be seen inaugurating the expo. The event is envisaged to be the biggest textile event at the global level, with 3500+ exhibitors and 40,000+ visitors from over 40 countries. Bharat Tex 2024 will be a comprehensive showcase of the entire textile industry value chain, right from showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and textile traditions to the latest technological innovations.