Hong Kong – Speech by CE at 2024 International Chinese New Year Night Parade (with photos/video)

Speech by CE at 2024 International Chinese New Year Night Parade (with photos/video) ************************************************************************************



Following is the speech by the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, at the 2024 International Chinese New Year Night Parade tonight (February 10):



(Cantonese)



各位嘉賓、各位市民：



今日是龍年大年初一，我在此先和大家拜年。恭喜發財！恭喜發財！Kung Hei Fat Choy!



今晚我很高興和全香港市民和遊客，一起歡度新春，參與由香港旅遊發展局舉辦的「新春國際匯演之夜」。這項香港的招牌盛事，上次舉辦已經是五年前了，五年後的今晚，再一次在香港的舞台隆重登場，我和大家一樣期待和興奮！



今年匯演主題是「龍騰香港賀新歲」，象徵香港祥龍騰飛，氣勢如虹。花車巡遊加上近30支來自香港、內地和世界各地的表演團隊，會為大家獻上一個精彩絕倫的國際匯演，展示香港中西文化匯聚的多元特色，更展現香港高度國際化的非凡魅力。



吉祥龍添瑞，如意龍添喜！我祝香港新一年百業興旺、生意興「龍」，祝各位龍年大吉大利、龍騰虎躍、龍精虎猛！



(Putonghua)



各位朋友、各位旅客，大家新年好！我代表香港特區政府，歡迎各位內地和世界各地的旅客，專程來到香港來過春節。祝大家龍年吉祥如意、幸福美滿！



今晚的花車匯演有香港特色，更有世界各地的風情，將會給大家帶來暖暖的春節喜慶氣氛，大家可以盡情享受和體會香港活力動感、精彩無比的非凡魅力。



香港是閃耀奪目的東方之珠，日夜都繽紛洋溢。明天年初二晚上，新春煙花匯演將閃耀維港的夜空，精彩紛呈，大家不要錯過。我歡迎各位旅客在香港多留幾天，香港有好吃的、有好看的、有好玩的，大家可以在大街小巷City Walk，又可以在網紅熱點「打卡」、嘗嘗港式奶茶、菠蘿油，肯定可以滿載而歸！



To our friends and visitors from around the world, Happy Chinese New Year! Welcome to Hong Kong’s International Chinese New Year Night Parade.



I am thrilled to be here, with you, for one of the most spectacular, most anticipated, Chinese New Year celebrations in the world.



We’re all here to welcome the Year of the “Loong”. In Chinese culture, the “loong” – people usually call it the dragon – symbolises nobility, good fortune and vitality. It’s going to be a year of auspicious opportunities, and dragon-sized blessings for us all!



And there’s no better way to celebrate this first day of the year than with Hong Kong’s world party, a night parade filled with fantastic floats, alongside more international performing groups and stars than this sparkling extravaganza has ever seen before.



And as dazzling, as unforgettable, as this evening promises, it’s only the beginning!



Tomorrow night, it’s the annual Lunar New Year fireworks spectacular, lighting up our Victoria Harbour. And Hong Kong’s vibrant, East-meets-West culture, will keep you dragon-dancing, day and night.



Ladies and gentlemen, enjoy the parade and the parties. Enjoy it all. Only in Hong Kong.



Thank you, and have a great Year of the “Loong”, of the Dragon!