Hallquist & Co Launches Website and “ineedconsultants” Directory

Hallquist & Co is owned by Founder and CEO Krista Hallquist, a seasoned professional with a proven track record in strategic planning and business development, brings a fresh perspective to the consulting industry. With a keen eye for identifying growth opportunities and a passion for helping businesses thrive, Hallquist is dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that drive success.

COO Larry Kohlieber, is a highly regarded leader and consultant with over 26 years experience in the automotive dealer and vendor services marketplace his research, analysis and helping Saas companies in this space. Larry is known for his ability to uncover valuable insights that lead to informed decision-making. With a strong background in management, growing seed companies and strong sales and marketing skills, Larry excels in developing effective strategies that maximize profitability and market presence.

Having recently returned from successful appearances at ASD Market Week and the NADA 2024 (National Auto Dealers Association) Convention, Hallquist & Kohlieber have secured valuable contacts for their consulting services. Their expertise and dedication have positioned them as trusted partners for businesses seeking guidance and support in various industries.

In addition to their consulting services, Hallquist & Kohlieber are excited to announce their creation of a innovative platform ineedconsultants.com. This site will further expand their reach and provide businesses with access to a diverse network of specialized consultants and trainers ensuring comprehensive solutions for any challenge.

To learn more about Hallquist & Kohlieber and their consulting services, please visit hallquist.co. For inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact Larry Kohlieber at larry@hallquist.co.