Come Meet Author/Illustrator Stacy Schilling at the City of Florence Book and Literacy Festival in Florence, KY

Bowling Green Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling will be attending the City of Florence Book and Literacy Festival in Florence, KY on February 24, 2024, to introduce her new children’s picture book series, “The Frizz Girls.” The series aims to empower young girls with wavy or curly hair to embrace and care for their natural curls.

During the event, Stacy will enchant young minds by reading her first two books in the series, “Stacy Learns to Love Her Wavy Hair, And You Can Too!” and “What the Frizz?!?! How to Take Care of Your Wavy and Curly Hair Find Your Hair Type…Starring The Frizz Girls.” Kids attending the event will also receive an activity worksheet and a coloring page related to hair from Stacy’s soon-to-be-published coloring and activity books. Kids can also have their picture taken with Stacy with a parent’s or guardians permission.

Parents and guardians will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase a limited number of hardcover copies of the two books and a limited number of the accompanying The Hair Chronicles Journal, featuring 200 pages for tracking your wavy or curly hair during Salon Appointments, Wash and Refresh Days, Good and Bad Hair Days, and more. Additional books and The Frizz Girl t-shirts are available through The Frizz Girls’ website.

The Frizz Girls series is born from Stacy’s personal experiences, aiming to provide a valuable resource for young readers with wavy or curly hair, promoting self-acceptance and confidence in embracing their unique hair types.

To support The Frizz Girls series and join the movement of promoting self-confidence and hair care education, interested individuals can visit their official website.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Florence Government Center, Community Room – Lower Level, 8100 Ewing Blvd., Florence, KY 42102

Hosted by: City of Florence

For further event details, please refer to The Frizz Girls’ website or Facebook group.

About Stacy Schilling:

Stacy Schilling is a creative visionary and the creator of The Frizz Girls. She empowers young readers to embrace and care for their natural curls. With a deep passion for the visual arts, Stacy has an impressive portfolio, collaborating with prestigious clients like Belkin, Mercedes, NBC, Porsche, and UCLA. Her contributions have garnered numerous awards, establishing her industry reputation. Stacy also taught art and design for over a decade, helping aspiring students excel. She holds bachelor’s degrees in Journalism from the University of Kentucky and Graphic Design from Northern Kentucky University, and was recognized on the President’s and Scholar’s List at NKU. Stacy resides in Bowling Green, KY, teaching design, promoting health and wellness, and pursuing her creative outlets. She is currently working on the third and fourth books in The Frizz Girls series.

About The Frizz Girls Series:

“The Frizz Girls” is a captivating children’s picture book series created by Stacy Schilling, designed to inspire self-acceptance and confidence in young readers with wavy or curly hair.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stacy Schilling

stacy@thefrizzgirls.com

310.571.8318 (CST)

For filming inside the Florence Government Center, please contact:

Victoria Riley

Victoria.Riley@florence-ky.gov

859-647-5425