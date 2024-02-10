Reiki Master, Teacher, and Author David Tuttle to Sign Copies of “Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales” at the 2024 London Book Fair

San Diego, CA USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 9, 2024

Reiki Master, teacher, and author David Tuttle will sign copies of Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales at the 2024 London Book Fair. The book publishing trade fair will take place on March 12-14, 2024, at the Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd, London W14 8UX, UK.

Organized by ReadersMagnet, a top-brass self-publishing and book marketing company, the authors book signing session will be held at the companys exhibit stand #6A90.

The London Book Fair is the most important event for the global publishing community. It provides an opportunity to establish connections, gain knowledge, and shape the future of creative content across various platforms. The London Book Fair has been held annually at Olympia London for over 50 years, attracting over 30,000 publishing professionals during the three-day event.

David Tuttles journey towards creating Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales was truly remarkable. It all started with a series of messages from psychics who urged him to embrace writing and share his spiritual insights with the world. Encouraged by these encounters, he created a website page in 2012 to document his spiritual journey. However, it wasnt until he encountered a psychic in Traverse City, Michigan, that he received confirmation from his guides on the other side about the importance of pursuing his writing endeavors.

The encounter was a turning point in Davids life, and he became more passionate than ever about sharing his spiritual insights. He poured his heart and soul into Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales, which is his deep understanding of spirituality and commitment to helping others find their spiritual path.

Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales is a book that reminds readers that life is more than what meets the eye. David Tuttle hopes that readers will embark on a journey of self-discovery and find comfort in knowing there is a deep interconnectedness between this world and the spiritual realm. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

Learn more about David Tuttle and his works by visiting his official website: https://www.soullicensedtipsandtales.com/.

Meet David and get a signed copy of his book during his book signing session at the 2024 London Book Fair.

Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales

Author: David Tuttle

Genre: mind, body, spirit

Publisher: ReadersMagnet LLC

Published date: January 29, 2024

Author

David Tuttle resides in the foothills of Boise, Idaho. He is a Reiki master/teacher, former newspaper journalist, and press agent for the Ohio Secretary of State and an Ohio legislative caucus. Additionally, he served as a U.S. Army combat medic and worked as a financial/insurance consultant (CLU/CHFC). David finds pleasure in numerous energetic outdoor activities.