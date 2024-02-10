Dr. Marshall H. Kaplan’s Guide to Levelling Up Stock Broker Skills at Home Soon to Exhibit at LATFOB 2024

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 9, 2024

For many visitors of the upcoming L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024, the event is an opportunity to discover new stories and the next big-name author whose work theyll follow for years to come. However, some are simply looking for answers to old questions amidst todays rapidly changing world.

Dr. Marshall H. Kaplan hopes to answer some of those questions in the area of financial independence and stock investment. He is the author of A Home Gamers Guide to Financial Independence: Stock Trading for Retail Investors, in which he hopes that his insights can set the stage for the next generation of financially savvy stock brokers.

Dr. Kaplan has been in the stock investment game for several decades. Hes also a professionally trained mathematician with advanced technical degrees from both MIT and Stanford. Using this expertise, he has found a way to break down stock analysis theories and fundamental stock principles in ways that the average reader can understand. He also teaches extensively on how todays aspiring brokers can already benefit from the wide range of online tools that their counterparts in the 20th century could have only dreamed of having.

Still, like many experts on the subject, Dr. Kaplan reiterates the same old truth about getting the most out of the stock market and achieving financial independence: minimize risk, maximize reward. His book, however, certainly promises to give a leg-up to any amateur stock market investor who wants to make the most of all the 21st-century financial tools at their disposal.

Visitors to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 will find A Home Gamers Guide to Financial Independence: Stock Trading for Retail Investors on display at the self-publishing and book marketing ReadersMagnets exhibit at booth #225. The event will be held on April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California Campus in Los Angeles, CA. Get a copy of Dr. Marshall H. Kaplans book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Page Publishing.

A Home Gamers Guide to Financial Independence: Stock Trading for Retail Investors

Author: Marshall H. Kaplan, Ph.D.

Published date: June 30, 2022

Publisher: Page Publishing

Genre:Educational

Author Bio

Marshall H. Kaplan has been a stock investor for several decades and an active online stock trader since the introduction of online brokers. His professional training and experience are in engineering and mathematics fields. He holds advanced degrees in aeronautics and astronautics from MIT and Stanford University. His technical training and experience have prepared him well for understanding and interpreting both fundamental stock principles and technical stock analysis theories. He has used these abilities to create the methods described in the book. Dr. Kaplan is a noted author of multiple books on engineering technologies and industrial competitiveness. He has extensive teaching experience, having served as Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Pennsylvania State University.