Noise Elevates the Gaming Experience with the New TWS, Buds Combat X, featuring Gaming Spatial Audio

Marking a significant stride in gaming audio, Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has launched Noise Buds Combat X, a dedicated gaming TWS equipped with Gaming Spatial Audio – a signature gaming acoustic by Noise. Delivering an enhanced audio experience akin to the 7.1 gaming surround, it provides users with a heightened sense of direction and awareness within the gaming environment. Tailored to meet the ever-changing preferences and demands of gamers across the country, the latest TWS also boasts an impressive playtime of up to 60 hours and a dedicated gaming mode with low latency of up to 40ms. To enhance overall aesthetics, Noise Buds Combat X comes equipped with dynamic RGB lights for a truly multi-sensory adventure.

Available in four attractive colours – Shadow Grey, Thunder Blue, Covert White and Stealth Black – Noise Buds Combat X goes on sale today across Flipkart, Amazon, and gonoise.com at the launch price of just INR 1,399.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, “We understand the preferences of the gaming community and with this future-forward product, we aim to provide them with an unparalleled audio experience. We believe Noise Buds Combat X will redefine the immersive gameplay for these new-age users who demand the best in both performance and style.”

Empowering gamers with meaningful technology, Noise Buds Combat X introduces cutting-edge gaming spatial audio. This advanced feature unlocks a dimension of quality audio and balanced equalization, delivering an exceptional gaming experience that transports users to the centre of the universe and the middle of the battlefield while they indulge in their gaming session. Equipped with low latency, in-game actions are executed with zero lag and lightning-fast precision, Noise’s new TWS provide gamers with a competitive edge and an immersive gaming journey. The dedicated Gaming mode further ensures precise localization, allowing gamers to pinpoint every sound source accurately.

Setting new standards for extended gaming sessions, Noise Buds Combat X is equipped with Instacharge™ technology, delivering 180 minutes of power in a swift 10-minute charge, ensuring a smooth gaming experience without missing a beat. Furthermore, it allows users to indulge in crystal-clear audio journeys with the help of a Quad Mic ENC.

Noise Buds Combat X sports HyperSync™ technology that facilitates seamless and hassle-free pairing, accompanied by the uninterrupted connectivity of BT v5.3. The precision-engineered 10mm driver ensures high-fidelity sound reproduction, delivering audio with exceptional clarity and impact. Designed to withstand an active lifestyle, its IPX5 water resistance rating ensures that the TWS stands as a reliable companion for outdoor escapades.

Product Specifications

Noise Buds Combat X