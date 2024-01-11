CEAT INDIAN SUPERCROSS RACING LEAGUE ONBOARDS VIACOM18 AS STREAMING AND BROADCAST PARTNER, UNVEILS MASTER CALENDAR FOR SEASON ONE

CEAT ISRL announced Viacom18 as its exclusive streaming and broadcast partner today, guaranteeing that the adrenaline-fueled excitement of Supercross racing will reach fans nationwide. The league has also unveiled a thrilling master calendar for its debut season, featuring three exhilarating races in Pune, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, to captivate audiences across the country. This collaboration aims to bring the heart-pounding action of Supercross racing to millions of fans across the nation, ensuring an unprecedented viewing experience.

The master calendar for Season One is as follows:

Race Venue Date Pune (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi) 28th January 2024 Ahmedabad (EKA Arena, Transstadia) 11th February 2024 Delhi 25th February 2024

Mr. Veer Patel, Co-founder and Director of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, said, “Our partnership with Viacom18 signifies a major step forward in expanding the reach of Supercross racing in India. Through JioCinema and Sports18, we aim to bring the thrill and excitement of our races to a diverse and enthusiastic audience, elevating the sport to new heights. With Viacom18’s extensive reach and expertise in live sports streaming and broadcasting, we are confident that this partnership will elevate the CEAT ISRL experience for fans across the country.”

Viacom18 Spokesperson said, “We are proud to partner with the inaugural season of the CEAT Indian Supercross League. Adding to our unique array of sporting properties, we will deliver fans the best of Indian riders competing against top international talent across digital and TV platforms.”

CEAT ISRL’s partnership with Viacom18 will facilitate streaming of the races on JioCinema, reaching millions, enabling them to catch all the live action on the go, at their convenience, and on devices of their choice. Additionally, the league will also be broadcast live on the Sports18 network, enhancing viewership. JioCinema has consistently been setting new benchmarks over the past year in live sports streaming. The IPL 2023 final on JioCinema set a new peak concurrency record for the league as 32.1 million viewers hit play.