Salty, the Trendsetting Fashion Jewellery Brand, Secures INR 5.4 Crore Funding from Anicut Capital, All in Capital, Suashish Diamonds and other marquee investors

In a testament to its growing influence in the fashion jewellery space, Salty, the trendsetting brand known for its unique and chic offerings, has successfully raised 5.4 crore INR in a recent funding round, securing support from marquee investors: Anicut Capital, All in Capital, Suashish Diamonds, JK Group and other investors. Founded with a vision to redefine fashion jewellery, Salty has rapidly become a beacon of style, resonating with consumers seeking distinctive and expressive accessories. This recent funding milestone not only highlights the brand’s growing popularity but also signifies a new chapter in Salty’s journey. The funds will be strategically used to foster team expansion and launching new product range, as the brand continues its mission to provide high-quality and affordable fashion accessories to consumers.

“We are thrilled to have such experienced consumer space investors as partners. Their support speaks volumes about the potential that is there in this space and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. This is not just a financial milestone; it’s a testament to the hard work of our team and the unwavering support of our community. We aim to achieve 40 crore annual revenue run rate in 2024 and expand our design range to include over 3000 products.” said Kanishka Garg, Twishaa Gupta and Sonaal Goel, Co-founders of Salty.

“We are excited to back Salty’s vision of bringing high-quality and affordable accessories to Indian consumers. Salty has shown exceptional efficiency in its one-year journey. We believe that Salty has the potential to become a key player in the e-commerce and jewellery space. We look forward to collaborating closely with the Salty team to achieve their ambitious goals and contribute to their continued success.” said Ajay Anand, Partner, Anicut Capital.

While Ashish Goenka of the Suashish Group mentioned “We were impressed by the team and think that this venture is aligned with the emergence of fashion accessories as a category today’s generation is in tune with. The team has come up with unique designs which demonstrates that they have a pulse on what younger generations want”

With over a year under its belt, Salty has become one of India’s fastest-growing accessories brands, having fulfilled more than one lakh orders. The brand’s encouraging history is demonstrated by its approval into the Startup India Seed Fund program and a community of a 100K followers on Instagram.

Salty is poised to strategically deploy the raised capital to fuel several key initiatives. These include recruiting for key positions, expanding channels and fortifying the brand’s digital presence with the release of an App, propelling them towards the ambitious milestone of becoming a 100-crore company in the next few years.