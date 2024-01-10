QNAP Releases SaaS Backup Solution, Boxafe Version 2.0 for Microsoft 365® and Google™ Workspace, Including New Features and License Policy

QNAP® Systems, Inc. today released Boxafe version 2.0, the Google™ Workspace and Microsoft 365® backup solution, including new enterprise-oriented features and license plans. Enterprises and managed service providers can easily leverage Boxafe to protect SaaS data from unforeseen disasters that could potentially cause irreparable damage to businesses.

Key features

Backup to NAS or cloud: Back up SaaS data to not only a local QNAP NAS, but also to on-prem servers or a cloud-based QuTScloud (will be supported soon).

Sub-domain backup: Even if organizations have multiple company domains/subdomains, Boxafe enables users to back up data across all sub-domains along with the main domain through one user interface.

Roles and permissions: IT staff can efficiently manage thousands of employee SaaS accounts while securing personal data by flexibly designating backup/restore job permissions, such as Global Admin, Domain Admin, Auditor, and customized user roles.

Improved backup management: While previous versions of Boxafe stored backup data in a hidden path in the NAS volumes where Boxafe is installed, version 2.0 supports backing up to user-defined storage paths. It includes backup to local spaces or remote storage via iSCSI. To ensure data safety, backup data will be kept even if users uninstall Boxafe.

Access logs: Keep detailed logs of each activity performed using Boxafe to protect company data from being mishandled.

Secondary backup for doubled protection: Boxafe 2.0 makes it easier to protect data by supporting easy secondary backup with Hybrid Backup Sync and the relinking function to existing backup data. Depending on requirements, users can recover data as a full or granular restore. Users can recover data by overwriting original data or as a new data in a new folder.

License plans from Boxafe 2.0

QNAP offers various license plans to meet user requirements. Annual licenses are available for greater savings. Please visit Software Store to see the license plan or contact Sales for the quote.

Users should consider the impact of new license plans before upgrading to version 2.0 as this upgrade cannot be reversed.To learn more, visit www.qnap.com.

