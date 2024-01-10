Rocky Peoples, Saxophonist to such Music Icons as Billy Preston, Ray Charles, James Brown and Stevie Wonder to be Buried on Saturday January 13

On Saturday, January 13, at 11:00 A.M., a funeral will be held for Rocky Peoples. The funeral will be at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church, at 2443 Revere St. North Las Vegas Nevada, 89030. Peoples was a noted saxophonist who played with Billy Preston for many years and also played with James Brown and Stevie Wonder among others. Among the hit records Peoples played on were “Will It Go Round In Circles” and “Nothing From Nothing,” both by Billy Preston. Musicians who knew him are asked to bring their instrument for a short musical tribute to his life.

Peoples did more than play on records, he toured the world making music. During his lifetime he played with multi-platinum artists, Grammy Award winners, R&B Superstars, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees like the aforementioned Billy Preston, Ray Charles, James Brown, and Stevie Wonder. There were also the assorted weddings, Bar Mitzvahs, and club gigs most musicians do to survive.

In 2020 Peoples signed with Loveforce International Records. The label put out several of Peoples’ penned and recorded songs including “Driver’s License,” “We Were Meant To Be Lovers,” “Beyond The Trail of Tears”, “Girl You Have My Heart”, and “Whatcha Gonna Do.” The latter featuring his daughter Monique Peoples-Graham who also had experience as a recording artist in the Motown R&B Girl Group Shades.

“The Music World lost a renowned musician, and our label lost an irreplaceable member,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “He was a valued member of the Loveforce International family and his passing tore through all of our hearts,” he continued.

Born in 1948, Peoples grew up in South Central Los Angeles. Before graduating High School he and four friends including drummer Manny Kellough, formed a band called The Rhythm Rebellion. Later, Kellough became the principal musician in Billy Preston’s backup band. Their friendship was still strong sixty-some-odd years after high school.

“Rocky Peoples was a great writer and performer, but he was also a great person.” Said Kellough “That is a rare combination,” he continued.

Peoples recently participated in a documentary about the life of the late Billy Preston. He was also interviewed by the National Association of Music Merchandisers (NAMM), and part of that interview is currently featured on their website in the In Memorial section.

For further information, contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954