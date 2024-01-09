LAPP India partners with Teltonika Networks.

LAPP India, a leader in cable and connection technology, announced its status as the authorized distributor of Teltonika Networks, a rapidly expanding technology company specializing in professional network connectivity equipments. Through this partnership an extensive range of Networking products can be catered to wider customer base across India. Thus, offering end-to-end industrial communication solutions.

As an authorized distributor of Teltonika Networks for the Indian market, LAPP India looks forward to the unique synergy generated between LAPP’s power and control, data, and communication cables, Patch cords, and Teltonika Network’s networking devices such as Ethernet Switches, Routers and Gateways. The partnership aims to serve a wide array of applications & markets, spanning Industrial & Building automation, Process & Factory Automation, Manufacturing, Panel Building, Smart City, IIoT, Data Centers, Green Energy and many more.

Nishad Ali, CEO, Teltonika India on the announcement said, “We’re excited to welcome LAPP India as a ‘Gold Partner’. This collaboration with LAPP India paves the way for innovative solutions, addressing applications from Building Automation to Process Industries and many more. We look forward to a journey of continued innovation and success together.”

Gary Bateman, Managing Director at LAPP India, expressed, “Our Gold Partner status with Teltonika Networks solidifies our commitment to delivering high-quality connectivity solutions to our customers. The authorized distributorship ensures a wider product range of Industrial Communication from a single source in the Indian market. We look forward to the possibilities this collaboration brings across various industries.”

LAPP India maintains comprehensive stocks of Industrial Communication products, ensuring quick availability and convenience for its customers offering end-to-end industrial communication solutions.

Teltonika Networks is a rapidly growing technology company that manufactures professional connectivity equipment for global markets. Their product portfolio includes Routers, Gateways, Ethernet Switches, Modems and Access Points that are applicable in Industrial Networking for IIoT and M2M communication.

LAPP’s product range includes data communication cables, connectors, assemblies, and accessories designed for network applications based on Ethernet technology. These products are complementary products along with Teltonika Network’s active networking devices.

For more detailed information, explore the ETHERLINE® Data communication system

Teltonika Networks offers a comprehensive product range, featuring:

Ethernet Switches (Unmanaged and Managed): These switches extend network connectivity to multiple Ethernet devices, ensuring stable and reliable connections for various industrial applications. Managed switches provide network management features and support multiple industrial protocols, such as EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, and MRP.

Routers : With both wireless and wired connectivity options, Teltonika’s routers are essential tools for connecting people, machines, and infrastructure across diverse market sectors. Industrial routers provide reliable, mission-critical connectivity in challenging conditions typical of industries like Automation, Transportation, and Manufacturing.

Gateways : Equipped with mission-critical LTE connectivity and multiple inputs/outputs, RS232, RS485, and Ethernet interfaces, these gateways find universal application in M2M solutions.

Access Points : Ideal for enhancing Wi-Fi coverage in small enterprise and commercial spaces, the PoE-in access point can be powered by active PoE devices via its RJ45 port. The design is simple and user friendly.

With a robust portfolio over of Industrial Network Devices across 150 countries Teltonika primarily focus on three main pillars – reliability, security, and ease of use. Aligned with LAPP’s commitment to global sustainability and green energy practices, this partnership aims to strengthen the position in the control cables and single-core wires segments, establishing a stronger brand image in the industry and meeting growing customer demands in India.